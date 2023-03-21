MAGA Republicans Celebrate Polling as Indictment Looms Over Trump's Head

Supporters of the MAGA movement and Donald Trump recently celebrated new polling for a potential 2024 GOP presidential primary, as a potential indictment looms over the former president's head.

On Tuesday, new polling from Morning Consult showed Trump leading all other potential Republican presidential nominees, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence. According to the poll, 54 percent of respondents supported Trump, while 26 percent sided with DeSantis. Haley and Pence were both under 10 percent, the poll showed.

The polling prompted some responses from MAGA Republicans like Florida Representative Matt Gaetz and Trump's son, Eric Trump. Gaetz responded to the poll saying "Trump Rising!" while Eric Trump shared the poll on Twitter and Truth Social saying "Wow!!"

The poll's findings come amid speculation that Trump could be arrested and indicted by a grand jury in New York City following an investigation into alleged hush money payments Trump allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Over the weekend, Trump said in a TruthSocial post that "THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK."

"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump's post added.

Since his announcement, Trump has continued to criticize Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who previously pleaded guilty to providing payment to Daniels on Trump's behalf.

"Remember, Michael Cohen was a lawyer who also represented clients other than me, and who did business transactions for himself, like Taxi Cab Medallions, etc.," Trump said Tuesday morning. "I had nothing to do with his outside businesses.

"On three separate occasions, Cohen asked me to grant him a Presidential Pardon on events having to do with these outside interests. I said, correctly, "NO." Sometime after that he became a Fake Storyteller, and began to lie about events!"

While DeSantis has not yet officially announced a plan to run for president in 2024, the Florida governor on Monday commented on a possible indictment of Trump, saying: "I've seen rumors swirl, I haven't seen any facts yet....What I do know is the Manhattan District Attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety."

According to the Associated Press, billionaire George Soros previously donated to Bragg's campaign via a political action committee. Bragg has been criticized by some, like DeSantis, for his approach to the job. Shortly after taking office in January 2022, he told prosecutors to avoid seeking jail time for offenders in all but the most serious crimes. In February that year he apologized for the "confusion," and said prosecutors should use their judgment when dealing with individual cases.

Trump responded to DeSantis shortly after on Truth Social, saying: "Ron DeSanctimonious is dropping in the Polls so fast that he soon may be falling behind young Vivek Ramaswamy. People are beginning to find out that Ron wanted to destroy Social Security, and raise its minimum age to at least 70.

"Also, Florida did great long before DeSanctus came along, got my "coveted" Endorsement, shot up like a rocket, and won!"

Newsweek reached out to a Trump spokesperson and DeSantis' communications team via email for comment.