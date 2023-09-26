MAGA Republicans Rip Apart Senate Spending Bill: 'Disgraceful'

A bipartisan funding bill meant to avert a looming government shutdown was put forward in the Senate on Tuesday and swiftly drew the ire of various MAGA Republicans.

The United States government is barreling towards a shutdown at the end of the month as the deadline approaches without a firm funding deal in sight. The process of approving a new government spending bill has been held up considerably by the further-right MAGA-aligned members of the House GOP, who have refused to support bills that continue to provide funding for things like aid to Ukraine and the investigation into Donald Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

On Tuesday, a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the U.S. government was agreed upon in the Senate, with support from both Democrats and Republicans in the chamber. The resolution would keep the government funded through a new deadline of November 17 and would notably provide roughly $6 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine, as well as another $6 billion for disaster relief. This CR has been described as a temporary solution to buy Congress more time to negotiate on a new years-long funding agreement and is slated for a test vote late on Thursday.

"This bipartisan CR is a temporary solution, a bridge towards cooperation and away from extremism," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said while introducing the new CR.

If passed in the Democrat-led Senate later this week, as is hoped for, the CR is expected to face major headwinds in the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority of seats. In the wake of the measure's announcement, a handful of notable MAGA Republicans took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to pledge their opposition to it.

"AMERICA LAST. I'm a NO!" Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote in a post, responding to another post about the Ukraine provisions in the Senate CR.

"This will certainly lead to a government shutdown," Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio wrote. "Democrats won't fix our border but will shut down the government unless we fund Ukraine. Disgraceful."

"Not only does a CR continue Nancy Pelosi's budget and Joe Biden's policies but it continues to send funds to Ukraine while our country is being attacked by an invasion at our southern border!" Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana wrote. "I will NOT support this!"

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who has notably been blocking votes on military appointments in protest against abortion policies, responded to the news of the CR bluntly, posting a thumbs-down emoji and nothing else.

