MAGA Throwing Out Garth Brooks' Music Over Bud Light Support: 'Never Again'

Some MAGA fans are throwing out Garth Brooks' music after the country music star said he won't be banning Bud Light from his new bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bud Light is continuing to deal with the fallout over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales of the beer have fallen after conservatives called for people to boycott Bud Light and parent company, Anheuser-Busch. The beer brand also received criticism for its handling of the backlash, with the country's largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights, The Human Rights Campaign, suspending its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch.

Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The musician has said he will sell Bud Light in his Nashville bar. Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

It comes as other brands, including Target, Nike and Kohl's, face a backlash for Pride Month marketing at a time when anti-transgender sentiment appears to be growing in the United States, with bills targeting the rights of transgender people sweeping through Republican state legislatures.

Bars in Nashville, Tennessee, owned by John Rich and Kid Rock—who posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light—have reportedly stopped selling Bud Light.

But Brooks revealed at BillBoard Country Live this week that his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, opening this summer in Nashville's Lower Broadway district, will stock Bud Light and won't tolerate hate.

"Yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make," he said.

"Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an a**hole, there are plenty of other places in Lower Broadway." Brooks could not immediately be contacted for further comment.

Robert Cornicelli, who challenged New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino in a Republican primary last year, tweeted that he was deleting every song by Brooks in his collection.

"Country music star @garthbrooks has no tolerance for Bud Light boycotters, calling them 'a**holes' and promising he will serve the beer brand in his new Nashville bar," he wrote.

"Now I delete every Garth Brooks song from my collection. NEVER AGAIN GARTH!"

These Elitists don’t learn.



Country music star @garthbrooks has no tolerance for Bud Light boycotters, calling them “assholes” and promising he will serve the beer brand in his new Nashville bar.



Now I delete every Garth Brooks song from my collection. NEVER AGAIN GARTH!… pic.twitter.com/GkNb8Z7bny — CPT C for America First (@CornicelliforNY) June 10, 2023

Other apparent supporters of former President Donald Trump also tweeted that they would boycott Brooks.

"Patriots I threw out my Garth Brooks music collection," one tweeted. "And I will never attend another one of his concerts."

Patriots I threw out my Garth Brooks music collection. And I will never attend another one of his concerts.#PatriotsAssemble pic.twitter.com/VLUgZ5q5a7 — HunterMAGA (@gunslinger2022) June 10, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also hit out at Brooks following his comments.

"I'm sure glad we have Garth Brooks to tell us who is and isn't an a**hole," Gaetz tweeted.

"Question, tho: Does it make someone an a**hole if they cheat on their spouse, write a song about it with their paramour, and then publish the duet with THAT VERY paramour? Or does that make for a good person, righteous in their moral preening?"

Rich, a country music star who owns Redneck Riviera bar in Nashville offered Brooks measured support. He tweeted: "Everyone has the right to market their business however they see fit, and Garth is regarded as one of the greatest marketers of all time in country music. I'm sure his new place is beautiful, and I wish him well!"

Everyone has the right to market their business however they see fit, and Garth is regarded as one of the greatest marketers of all time in country music. I'm sure his new place is beautiful, and I wish him well!https://t.co/Ia3rJSskoe — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) June 11, 2023

Rich also told Fox News Digital that Brooks may discover that not many people will order Bud Light in his bar.

"At the end of the day, you have to put things in your establishment that people are going to purchase if you're going to run a successful business," he said. "So, he might find that out."