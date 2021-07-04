When Apple announced its iPhone line with MagSafe in late 2020, it was instantly clear that accessory-makers would be clamoring to take advantage of the technology. Unfortunately, the uptick of available products has been slower than consumers would likely have hoped, but they're coming now—just in time for iPhone 13. Moment began its journey as a mobile photography-centric company but has since branched out to other ancillary product categories. Here it wonderfully takes advantage of MagSafe to make a tripod, car vent mount, wall mount and other products with magnets embedded.

There should be a MagSafe compatible accessory here to satisfy even the toughest critics. Moment has a solid line of useful iPhone gadgets on its hands.

Moment MagSafe iPhone Case

Moment makes iPhone cases with MagSafe compatible magnets embedded to fully utilize the various mounts and accessories. It should be noted that you don't need to use the company's case to also utilize its magnet accessories.

The iPhone 12 Thin Case from Moment is made from polycarbonate and Bio-TPU, according to the company's website. It also mentions that "it is not fully compostable but does reduce the amount of petroleum-based plastic used compared to a standard phone case."

Whether it's that combination of materials or something else, it feels more plastic than rubbery. This is especially true around the buttons for volume and wake. The edges are rigid but beveled to keep them from being extrasharp. This Thin Case doesn't feel quite as soft as Apple's silicone one. In contrast, Moment's case feels a little more durable against daily wear, including scratches and discoloration from handling. Its only downside is that it's more expensive than Apple's silicone case. The Thin Case is a nice case that can be a little hard to justify at its current $59 price point.

One reason might be its addition of a lens mount, which is included. Placing the lens cover over the iPhone's camera system allows photographers to attach Moment lenses with a snap. You will need to purchase a lens to take advantage of that feature. There's also the ability to add a hand strap through the bottom case loop if one is purchased separately.

Moment MagSafe Tripod Mount

Whether you're using a MagSafe-compatible case or just using an iPhone 12 naked, this might be the premier accessory: a circular magnet with a straight line to connect to any one-quarter-inch-20 tripod. The Moment Tripod Mount with MagSafe is simple in appearance—part of the reason for its desirable appeal. The lack of clamps or grips allows the phone to be rotated freely from portrait to landscape, or anywhere in-between. You'll need to have your own tripod already or be willing to spend $10 plus on one. To be clear, this is just the piece that connects an iPhone 12 to the tripod.

While a tripod mount might initially seem less applicable to the masses, consider it an iPhone stand that could also be used for video calls, playing games and more, beyond photography.

I spent time using it as a stand for watching videos as well as for iPhone photography. Paired with the iPhone's Night mode, a tripod can help capture wonderful nighttime imagery. More light can be captured because the phone is still and not moving in your hand.

The magnetism is strong with the mount. I set it on tables and ledges outdoors. I carried it from the bottom of the mount, and it held. Keeping the iPhone attached was never a problem for me, and I don't foresee that being an issue for most people, either.

It's sleek and simple, but that's why it's so wonderful. It just works. The Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe retails for $60 and comes with a cold shoe, while the standard version without that extra piece is $50.

Other MagSafe Mounts and Phone Holders

Beyond the case and tripod, Moment debuted a host of other MagSafe items. These included a car mount, wall mount, cold shoe mount and threaded stand mount. These are the products that will be more selectively needed. For example, I love the idea of a 3M-backed MagSafe holder for the wall, but choosing a single place for it was paralyzing. I wanted it accessible and usable but not predominant and unsightly. Ultimately, I went with a spot in the kitchen.

The car vent mount could be a big hit—for people with the right car. Neither of my vehicles supports the vent attachment on the back so I didn't get to spend as much time with it in use. I did find a car to try it on, and it squeezes into a vent as intended. The thick rubber slot on the back of the mount should keep the vent from closing or shifting, but again, the success of this particular accessory will heavily depend on your circumstances.

The mount with multiple threaded holes for different-size photo components is neat but also probably the most narrow-use accessory. It definitely works as intended. I threaded in a few items, but that just means there's not much to say about it.

Similarly, if you want to add a cold shoe for a microphone or battery-powered light, without the tripod extension, that's available, too. This could be a perfect MagSafe accessory for TikTok and YouTube creators. The choice and wide range of uses here are only limited by your imagination.

Buy at Moment.

Newsweek may earn a commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. We participate in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.