Maid of Honor Praised for Saving Allergic Bride From Bee With Bare Hands

A maid of honor was praised after she managed to swiftly save a bride, who is allergic to bees, from being stung on her wedding day.

Weddings are occasions where brides get to show off their incredible beauty for guests, but in this case, it was the maid of honor who managed to steal the show.

In a viral wedding post shared on TikTok by nidabun, the maid of honor could be seen stepping in just at the right time.

The video showed the bride during her wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, as a persistent bee was seen flying close by.

Luckily, the maid of honor stepped in quickly and managed to gently grab the bee and take it away from the bride.

The caption accompanying the video read: "When your maid of honor grabbed a bee with her bare hands to save you during your wedding."

Nidabun explained in a response to a commenter that while she is allergic to bee stings, it does not cause a possibly fatal reaction.

She said: "I'm not deathly allergic, so I was taught as a kid to stay calm around bees since they sting when threatened. So I don't mind them."

While most people would not be severely affected by a bee sting, millions in the U.S. would suffer adverse effects, according to Boston Children's Hospital.

It added: "About 2 million people in the United States are allergic to bee stings."

In the most severe cases, an allergic reaction to a bee sting can cause anaphylactic shock, requiring treatment with a shot of epinephrine.

The Boston's Children's Hospital also said that "about 100 Americans die every year from bee stings."

Since being shared on July 10, the video has been seen an estimated 6.2 million times and was liked on more than 445,700 occasions.

The majority of people who commented on the video saw the positive in the situation and offered their thoughts on it.

Sunkissedtainedgrain said: "Bees landing on you in a sign of good fortune and happiness."

YouSeeM31SeeYou added: "The bees know how to choose the sweetest flower out there."

While Lei commented: "Now that's a maid of honor. Just peacefully getting a bee without alarming it."

Ash Steele posted: "Hehe, I have an Epi-pen for those to avoid this exact thing. That was so smooth though."

