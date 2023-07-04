U.S.

Is There Mail on July 4th? USPS, FedEx, UPS Hours

It's officially the Fourth of July and the operating hours for mail and packages, like many businesses across the U.S., will be affected by Independence Day closures.

Most Americans are given the day off of work to celebrate the nation's birthday, and that includes many postal workers, which means you probably won't get your packages out as quickly as usual.

For those hoping to get their mailing errands checked off their list this Tuesday, here's what you need to know and where you should go:

Is the Post Office Closed Today?

As a government agency, the United States Postal Service (USPS) benefits follow the federal holiday schedule, so it will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July.

This means there will be no mail pickups or deliveries and any mail that is dropped off in a drop box won't be processed until the following business day, Wednesday, July 5th. There won't be any employees available for counter service either, but you could still use postage kiosks and other drop-off mailboxes, as long as you're okay with your package being handled the next day, instead of Tuesday.

Although there won't be any USPS mail on the Fourth of July, there are some other options available for urgent packages.

US Postal Service 4th July
A file photo of US postal delivery trucks. July 4th hours will affect mail and delivery services for USPS, UPS, and FedEx. iStock / Getty Images

FedEx on July 4th

Most of FedEx's services, including Ground and Express, are closed on Independence Day, but FedEx Custom Critical and FedEx Office will remain open. FedEx Office, however, will be operating on modified hours, so make sure to check with your local store in advance to avoid showing up to a closed storefront.

Certain FedEx services were running on modified hours or services in the days leading up to the Fourth of July, but all of its operations will return to regular scheduling on Wednesday.

UPS on July 4th

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service on the Fourth of July and all store locations will be closed for the day. But UPS Express Critical service will still be available either through its website or via phone at 1-800-714-8779. The service can also be arranged by email at expresscritical@ups-scs.com. More details on which features and benefits are available through UPS Express Critical can be found here.

Although the urgent service provides international shipping, the company's operational adjustments will remain intact, meaning that all international shipping services to and from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus will continue to be temporarily suspended.

Can I Use DHL?

No, DHL will be closed for business on July Fourth.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

