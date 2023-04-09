Ex-Disney Turned Adult Film Star Questions Hollywood's 'Inclusivity'

Former Disney actress turned adult film star Maitland Ward wonders where the inclusivity and diversity were back in her time in the House of Mouse.

Walt Disney Studios have released a number of remakes of animated classics over the past decade, with 2016's Moana being the latest to be announced. Dwayne Johnson, who played Maui in the original, made the announcement on social media, highlighting how it shines a spotlight on Polynesian culture—though many are speculating as to whether Disney has run out of ideas.

Since 2014's Maleficent, Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios has released 14 remakes of animated classics, with 17 more planned. Experts argued that it's not a case of Disney being out of ideas; they're just being more risk-averse, choosing the option which will guarantee box office numbers.

Jason Ruiz, associate professor of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame told Newsweek the spate of remakes is "pushing the boundaries of the original text or somehow challenge what we think we know about them."

He continued, "This is much more appealing than straightforward remakes that simply reproduce the original in live-action."

The Little Mermaid recently sparked debate after the casting of a Black actress, Halle Bailey, in the role of Ariel. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh was criticized for suggesting a Black mermaid wasn't "scientifically" accurate, despite mermaids being mythical beings.

Ward, a former cast member of the Disney TV show Boy Meets World, questions what took Disney so long to act.

"While it's wonderful that Disney is looking to add more diversity, awareness and inclusivity into their productions, it's quite the opposite of what happened during my time there in the nineties and early aughts as a young woman," 46-year-old Ward, who was on Boy Meets World from 1998 to 2000, told Newsweek.

During Ward's time with the company, Disney's reputation was squeaky clean, though the emergence of Disney+ shows and the acquisition of 20th Century Fox means Disney now produces content with more mature ratings — something which was unthinkable during Ward's day.

Whilst promoting her autobiography Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood, Ward told Newsweek that starring in adult films now has given her more opportunities, screen time and lines than Disney ever did.

"Doing every single one of their animated classics in live-action can get repetitive, especially if they aren't reimagining it in a bold new way. This was especially true when you compare the innovative brilliance of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio as opposed to what Disney served up," Ward said.

The award-winning adult film star thinks the two versions of Pinocchio are proof that more chances should be taken when it comes to filmmaking

"There are so many talented writers and creators with bold imaginations that have ideas that should be explored on the screen," Ward said. "I'm excited to see this now more inclusive environment give us new stories and heroes and heroines. That being said, I'm thrilled to see what they've done with The Little Mermaid and now Moana to tell the stories in a bold new way."

While Disney is undoubtedly making inclusion efforts, including more people of color, LGBTQ+ representation and diverse stories, Ward thinks the studio is playing it safe by recreating trusted IP.

"I fear that all the inclusively and awareness Disney is now married to is only masked by the safety of their most familiar stories. I would hope that new voices and real shared experiences heard from these voices could emerge in a real way. But I'm not so sure they'll allow that."

