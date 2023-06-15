Viral Video About Male and Female Peppers Confuses Internet

A food influencer has confused the internet with a claim about "male" and "female" bell peppers.

The clip was shared to TikTok by ShiftPixy Labs (@shiftpixylabs), a tech company that supports food brands and content creators.

The footage shows a woman approaching several shelves of bell peppers in a grocery store, while the clip's caption reads: "Did you know that male and female peppers are meant to be eaten differently?"

She then picks up a red pepper and turns it upside down, so that the bottom is facing the camera.

A file photo of a woman's hand cutting a red bell pepper. TikTok users were confused by the concept of "male" and "female" bell peppers. Image Source/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"Three bumps mean that it's male and are better for cooking," the poster claims, before moving on to a red pepper with four bumps.

"Four bumps mean it's female. They are sweeter, but have more seeds, and are better raw," she continues.

Although the video received over 11 million views, it turns out there is no such thing as "male" and "female" peppers.

"It's pure urban legend and is based on a misconception that has been floating around for a long time," Sherri Holzer, a food strategist, cooking instructor and integrative nutrition health coach, told Newsweek.

"The flowers of a pepper plant do happen to be a gender—but neither "male" nor "female," they are both."

According to Reuters Fact Check, pepper flowers grow with male and female reproductive parts. The pepper fruit is actually the "ripened ovary," which is why it contains the seeds.

The number of lobes or "bumps" on a pepper actually depends on the variety, ripeness and growing conditions.

"Peppers can vary in taste, heat level and texture," said Holzer. "The best pepper for cooking depends on personal preference and the desired flavor profile of the dish."

When it comes to surprising facts about bell peppers, Holzer said many people are shocked to discover that green peppers can develop into red, orange or yellow peppers as they mature. The color actually indicates ripeness, with red being the most ripe.

A stock photo of a pile of different colored bell peppers. The number of "bumps," taste and texture depend on the time of year and growing conditions. terex/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"Green peppers are typically picked when they are still unripe, while red, yellow, and orange peppers are allowed to fully ripen on the plant," she said.

When it comes to quality, take the season into account, as this is the biggest indicator of taste and texture.

"Seasonal peppers are more likely to be locally sourced, which can support sustainable and environmentally friendly practices," said Holzer. "As well as more affordable."

TikTokers had plenty of thoughts on the concept of male and female peppers, with ShiftPixy Labs' video receiving over 3,700 comments.

"I find that un-bell-ievable...." joked Dave Blessing.

"Do they procreate?" wondered sora.

"What about they/them peppers?" asked D91.

"Proceeds to make them kiss like Ken and Barbie dolls," said Jo.

"Pepper is pepper," wrote NOVA.

"I once had a pepper with 5 bumps anyone know what means?" asked user203298.

"Doesn't matter to me," commented laurenhyde606. "I still use them the same."

Newsweek reached out to @shiftpixylabs for comment via email.

Do you have funny videos or pictures that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.