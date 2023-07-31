Mama Cat Bravely Fights Off 'Brutal Dog Attack' To Protect Newborn Kittens

A former stray cat, Alessia, who was living on the streets of Beirut, Lebanon, with her kittens, stunned onlookers when she was pounced on by a dog. She somehow fought off the animal to protect her litter of kittens, which was located nearby.

"The dog appeared to have had a high prey drive and when the dog saw Alessia, that prey drive kicked in," Nina Lucow told Newsweek. Lucow is the feline adoption manager at Monmouth County's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Eatontown, New Jersey, which took in Alessia.

The dog was on a leash, with the owner and passersby working quickly to separate the hound from 3-year-old Alessia. She was left with multiple puncture wounds to her legs, fortunately, she was quickly rushed to a vet.

**Warning: Graphic image**

**Warning - Graphic image**. Alessia fought off the dog to save her kittens, who were located nearby. Monmouth County SPCA

"The kittens were very nearby when the attack happened. Luckily, they didn't come closer and Alessia kept them safe," Lucow said.

A vet worked with the rescue organization Animals Lebanon and treated Alessia's injuries, checked that her kittens were unharmed, then prescribed antibiotics, rest and nutritious meals to help her recover.

When she was well enough, Alessia was transported to the U.S. from Lebanon by Tabby's Place in Ringoes, New Jersey. Although Monmouth County SPCA usually has its hands full caring for local felines, they fortunately had room to take in Alessia.

"Anytime we do have empty cages, we jump at the chance to take in cats from other NJ shelters needing help and beyond," Lucow said.

The attack was horrifying, but Lucow said it was not the dog owner's or the animal's fault.

"Many people tried to break it up by pulling the dog and Alessia away from each other and pouring water on the dog's mouth," Lucow said.

"We've seen dog attacks happen with various breeds of dogs and many times, it's actually the cat that attacks the dog."

Alessia's amazing recovery stunned people on Facebook, with users calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous." Monmouth County SPCA

Though recovered physically, Alessia does suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the experience. She hates being touched unexpectedly, so needs a patient owner willing to give her the time and love she deserves.

Monmouth County SPCA shared Alessia's heroic story to their Facebook account, along with photos of the attack. Although her kittens have been adopted, Alessia is still looking for her forever home. It is hoped that the post will raise awareness about her plight.

Viewers were shocked by the gruesome images, but were also amazed by Alessia's astonishing recovery.

