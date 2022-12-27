Man Arrested as Dog Poisoned With Anti-Freeze, Second Dumped in Pit—Sheriff

An elderly man allegedly abandoned a dog at a dump and poisoned another with anti-freeze, according to Nevada police.

Apolonio Aniceto, 85, from Pahrump, was arrested after Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) located a dog that had been left to die at a dump last week.

In a Christmas Eve Facebook post, an NCSO spokesperson said a pitbull had been found "severely dehydrated and barely alive" at the dead animal pit at the Pahrump dump.

"It appears the animal was dumped and left to die. Animal control responded immediately and rushed the dog to the animal hospital where they are rendering aid," the post added.

An update post shared later the same day said the dog that had been rescued died despite the best efforts of doctors.

On Christmas Day, an NCSO spokesperson said Aniceto had been apprehended in connection with the abandoned pet as well as a second dog case.

It read: "Investigation revealed that Aniceto took the dog to the dump and abandoned her. During the arrest, deputies discovered another dog belonging to Aniceto.

"This dog was in bad shape and suffering some sort of unknown medical issue. Animal Control has taken that dog to an animal emergency room in Las Vegas where treatment is ongoing."

It later emerged the second dog needed to be euthanized after being rushed to the emergency room in Las Vegas when it was found to have suffered from anti-freeze poisoning.

Aniceto was taken to the Nye County Detention Center where he was booked on two charges of animal abuse.

According to the Las Vegas Defense Group law firm, killing any animal in a willful and malicious way is classed as a category D felony.

Anyone convicted of the offense can face between one to four years in a Nevada state prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

Newsweek has contacted the NCSO for comment.

