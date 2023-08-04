Man Who Ate 4,000 Calories In 2 Hours Is Unrecognizable After Losing 110lbs

Losing a friend or relative is a painful experience that affects people in a number of ways, often leading them to seek comfort elsewhere.

For Edgar Kirby, 34, the tragic loss of his sister Becky in 2015 was a harrowing experience that left him spiraling and his weight rocketing. Kirby, a performing arts teacher from County Waterford, Ireland, told Newsweek that his "life took a nosedive" at that time.

"I wouldn't say I necessarily had any bad habits, but I certainly developed a really poor relationship with food, and was a binge eater during my worst stages of grief," he said. "Food was my drug of choice and inevitably it made me feel far worse in the long run.

Edgar Kirby, 34, pictured left before losing the weight, and right is after shedding over 100lbs. Kirby saw an old picture of himself and knew he had to make a change to feel better. @edgarkirby

"My diet was very poor for the period in which I gained a lot of weight. I ate a lot of takeout food, chocolate was my weakness, and I was making choices to self-soothe rather than for the betterment of my health."

As a dance teacher, Kirby had always been active and healthy, but in 2015 his weight soared, and at his heaviest, he weighed 308 pounds. With a diet centered around junk food, and the number on the scales constantly rising, Kirby had to start wearing size XXXL clothes, and his waist expanded to 44 inches.

As a result of the grief, Kirby would look to junk food as his fix and get a temporary boost from takeaways or chocolate. At his worst, he admits that he could eat 4,000 calories in just two hours, as he'd indulge in high-calorie foods.

"Binge eating is a cycle that would give me relief for an hour or two, then guilt would set in. I could mindlessly eat up to 4,000 calories in a two-hour window. I gave up in myself because I saw no future, and I decided to hit the self-destruct button.

"The crash would come, and I would have to repeat what felt like a never-ending cycle of binge, guilt, repeat. I am happy to be binge free for over 18 months now though."

Edgar Kirby has lost 110lbs so far, pictured before and after the weight loss transformation. Kirby is now looking to build more muscle, after shedding so much weight. @edgarkirby

What Is Binge Eating Disorder?

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has explained that binge eating is the process of eating large amounts of food in a short span of time, with a lack of control over what you eat or how much. People who binge eat at least once a week for more than three months are thought to have binge eating disorder.

Many feel ashamed of their habits and keep them a secret, but it's a very common problem among people of all ages. In fact, the NIH says that binge eating disorder is the most common eating disorder in the U.S., affecting 1.25 percent of adult women, and 1.6 percent of teenagers.

Michelle Yates, a registered dietitian and binge eating specialist, spoke to Newsweek about the often-overlooked emotional factors that make binge eating so complicated.

She said: "Binge eating is a massively growing public health concern. It's not just about overeating, binge eating is a complicated, emotional issue that many feel too ashamed to speak up about. But there is hope, and recovery is possible.

"With binge eating disorder, there is also a great deal of distress over the binge, and they identify with at least three of the following: eating much more rapidly than normal; eating until uncomfortably full; eating large amounts of food when not physically hungry; eating alone because of embarrassment; feeling disgusted with oneself."

There is no easy cure, and every case will be addressed differently, but Yates explained that "one of the biggest ways to combat binge eating is to simply nourish yourself." Avoiding rules that encourage a negative mentality can help to negate the desire to binge.

"Binge eating is complex, and it's crucial to get the right support when overcoming an issue like this," she continued.

Edgara Kirby shows the difference that losing 110lbs has had on his appearance. Kirby added that some people don't even recognize him now when they see him in person. @edgarkirby

'I Worked On Myself, Including The Things Going On Inside'

Even though Kirby knew he was in a downward spiral, he wasn't sure how to change his behavior. But in 2022, there came a turning point when he saw an image of himself at his 30th birthday party.

He told Newsweek: "I saw a photo of myself at my birthday, and it wasn't just my physical size, but I knew how depressed and lifeless I felt looking at it. Sometimes a photo is all it can take to make you look at what you're doing with a more realistic eye.

"I got myself a personal trainer and it was the best decision I ever made. I knew I couldn't face it alone, and having Colin [Byrne] believe in me from day one made the difference. Everyone knows the basics—calorie counting, exercise, and good sleep. But I worked on myself, including the things going on inside."

Once Kirby set his sights on a happier and healthier version of himself, the pounds quickly began to shed. He's also swapped out the junk food for a high-protein diet, too, fueling his body with nutrition instead.

Through his determination, Kirby has lost 110lbs so far, currently weighing 198lbs.

"The weight loss has fed into my daily life in such a positive way, everything is just easier now. I went from a clothes size XXXL, to a small/medium, and my waist went from 44 to 32 inches.

"I am incredibly proud of myself and the work I've put in to turn both my physical and mental health around. I am overall a better person because of it.

"Honesty with yourself is hugely important because most of us comfort lie and think we're not eating that badly. But be realistic, and don't rely on motivation because it's fleeting. Set goals and be consistent—not perfect, but consistent."

Edgar Kirby pictured after turning his health around, and losing 110lbs. Kirby has swapped the junk food for high protein foods, and does weight training in the gym. @edgarkirby

'People Are Genuinely Gob-smacked When They See Me'

The dance teacher loves sharing his transformation on TikTok (@edgarkirby) as a way of motivating others to take the leap. The drastic turnaround has even meant that people failed to recognize him when they saw him in person, which he took as a positive.

"I have built the most incredible community on social media, and I've shared my journey as I dropped each pound," he continued. "I share my life with 130,000 followers, and the support they give me helps me to stay on track. It's incredible that you really can turn your life around.

"People are genuinely [astonished] when they see me. I was at a theater show recently, and three people messaged me after to say they didn't realize it was me, and they apologized for not saying hello."

While it certainly hasn't been easy, Kirby shared a video on his TikTok account to show that "change is possible." Since it was posted on July 3, it has already been viewed over 287,000 times.

With over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments on Kirby's viral post, many social media users can't believe how incredible he now looks.

One comment reads: "Not only slimmer, you look so much younger."

Another person commented: "Wow I can't believe the difference. You have done amazing."

