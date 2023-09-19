Man Attacks Friend Who Didn't Have BBQ Sauce for Burgers: Police

A man was arrested last week after police say he attacked a friend who did not have barbecue sauce for burgers at their home.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Chicago exurb of Gary, Indiana, according to the Chicago Tribune. Officers with the Gary Police Department were called to a home on the 4200 block of West 23rd Avenue around 10 p.m. ET after receiving reports of a disturbance.

A 23-year-old woman, whose name has not been disclosed, told police that she had been preparing cheeseburgers for a friend who was staying at her residence. The friend, identified as 35-year-old Darrius Robinson, asked at one point if the woman had barbecue sauce to go with the meal, which she did not.

Robinson then reportedly became aggravated, with the woman telling investigators that he said she "was against him" and "always nagging at him."

Stock image of a person making hamburgers. A man was arrested last week and charged after assaulting a friend for not having barbecue sauce to go with burgers. Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

As the situation escalated, the woman attempted to leave the room the two were in, but Robinson blocked her way. He then allegedly grabbed her and began swinging her around "like a rag doll." The woman said she was able to fight back and free herself, at which point Robinson pulled out a pocket knife, causing her to jump back in fear.

Throughout the confrontation, Robinson allegedly pushed the woman down a flight of stairs, punched her multiple times, and threatened to stab her repeatedly, successfully striking her with the pocket knife once in the buttocks. She managed to hit back at him eventually and made her escape. The police were called to the scene and arrested Robinson on the street, still with the pocket knife in his possession.

"Whoever come in this [place], y'all gonna die, too," Robinson allegedly told his friend at one point.

Robinson was taken in by police and, on Friday, hit with felony charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal confinement. He remained in custody as of Monday, with court records indicating that he is currently homeless. He is next scheduled to appear in court on September 28.

A similar incident took place in Florida in 2019, with a Martin County man being arrested for battery over an incident that began with him slapping his sleeping girlfriend with a cheeseburger. The altercation escalated further, with the man pulling his partner's hair and eventually kicking her down a flight of stairs.