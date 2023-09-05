News

Man Beat Girlfriend's 2-Year-Old Son To Death With Dog Toy: Police

By
News Crime Child abuse Tennessee Memphis

A Tennessee toddler died after allegedly being beaten with a dog's toy by his mother's boyfriend, according to police.

Memphis police and firefighters were alerted to reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy in the Oakville neighborhood at about 6 a.m. on Monday, September 4. According to Fox13, when officers found the boy he was not breathing, was bleeding from the mouth and had suffered bruises to his face, specifically his lower jaw and forehead.

Court documents said the unnamed boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The American Society for the Positive Care of Children states that an estimated 1,820 children died as a result of abuse and neglect across the country in 2021. It adds that 66.2 percent of these fatalities involved children younger than 3 years old and that five children die every day as a result of child abuse.

The child's mother told police that she was sleeping when the attack took place and alleged that her boyfriend Anthony Andrews, 22, beat the boy with with a "braided dog toy."

Stock image of a police car
A stock image shows a police car. A boy died after Anthony Andrews, 22, allegedly beat the child with a dog toy in Memphis, Tennessee. Getty

Andrews is alleged to have admitted to having struck the child "seven to eight times" with a dog toy, as well as slapping him.

Court records said: "Mr. Andrews also admitted to striking the child with an open hand in the chest at least once or twice before shoving the child into a corner."

Andrews then placed the boy in his bed and noticed the child was unresponsive when he fell out several minutes later.

Andrews was charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. He will appear in court today (Tuesday, September 5).

Court documents state that Andrews admitted to investigators that he hit the boy "harder than he should" with a belt some weeks prior to the latest attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), child abuse and child neglect are commonplace.

The CDC says: "At least one in seven children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the U.S.

"This is likely an underestimate because many cases are unreported. In 2020, 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States

"In the United States, the total lifetime economic burden associated with child abuse and neglect was about $592 billion in 2018.

"This economic burden rivals the cost of other high-profile public health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes."

Newsweek has contacted the Memphis Police Department for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

