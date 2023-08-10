Why Man Says He Has 'More Intellect' Than Stay-at-Home Wife Sparks Fury

A husband has got in to himself into hot water for telling his stay-at-home wife that he is more than capable of doing all the tasks she performs at home.

In a Reddit post to subgroup "Am I The A******" by user wifemyjob, the man, 30, explains that he and his wife, also 30, have a 7-year-old daughter. He works in finance, while his wife, "is a great SAHM and takes great care of our house."

He explains that he loves his wife, "but she finds it humorous to say that I am incapable of doing household tasks, we had agreed that she would do them when we decided she would stay at home, but I do stuff occasionally when we are both home if she asks me to, but then if I, say, load the dishwasher for her, she will claim I did it wrong, just because I do it different than she does (it still cleans well)."

He explains that they met in college when his wife was an international student studying physics and computer science, however, she could not afford to complete the course.

"Initially she wanted to complete it later after finding the funds," he said, "but she agreed to be a SAHM when I got a good job and I appreciate that a lot as we were able to have a kid early on, even while I was both completing my masters and working full time."

Tensions rose in a recent exchange between the couple when the OP's wife explained how she "went grocery shopping and optimized the cost by buying specific items at specific stores and accounting for the cost of traveling to each store and she made an offhanded remark that I would never be able to do that and said it in a 'what would you ever do without me?' kind of way."

The OP replied to his wife, saying, "Of course I could do it, I handle complex decisions and calculations at my work as I work in finance and that I have a masters degree and what I do involves more intellect than household operations, even though I acknowledged and appreciate what she does, I would be capable if the roles were reversed."

The OP said his wife cried in response to this, and said, "she was a very good student and had she graduated she would be in my position as well."

According to the Pew Research Center, 26 percent of moms in the U.S. are stay-at-home mothers, compared to 7 percent of all fathers.

Newsweek reached out to the OP for comment and spoke to Dr. Chloe Carmichael, a clinical psychologist and author.

"It sounds like the wife here was seeking recognition for the love and care that she puts into caring for the home and resources that her husband provides. The heart of the disagreement is not about whether he could make savvy grocery shopping decisions; it's about whether she feels valued by her husband for doing her possibly mundane shopping tasks with love and care. Everyone enjoys getting positive recognition at work.

"I wonder how the husband would feel if he did a great job on a project for the company on every level, and when he prompted some recognition, his boss simply responded that the work is nothing special because many people have your numerical skills?

"The wife needs recognition in this situation, she's alone much of the day without anyone to notice the efforts she's making. Her self-appointed task of optimizing the grocery shopping sounds like an effort to manage the family's financial provisions wisely, which is a way of showing respect and appreciation for the relationship.

"It's important for this husband to remember that he probably would not be able to do everything else he does in his professional life without her careful management of your home occurring in the background. I think this man should tell his wife that he's reconsidered his silly remarks, show up with flowers, and tell her how much he appreciates her. He'll be glad he did."

Reddit users decided that the OP was the a******.

"Yeah, if OP makes so much money now, let's see him pay for his wife to go back to school and finish her degree...," said one user.

"He probably holds the loans & green card over her a lot. She's probably smarter than him & he knows it," said one user.

"Sadly, this type of situation isn't all that rare. It is the story of so many women. As a SAHM, as much as I appreciate and love my husband, I wonder what my life would be like had I stayed in school and did the things I initially set out to do," said another.

"Yikes. So he's just trying to keep wife "in her place". Gross," worried another user.

