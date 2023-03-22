Man Moaning It's His Wife's 'Fault' His Bag Wasn't Packed Properly Blasted

When Reddit user u/justlazybrowsing blamed his wife for not packing his suitcase correctly ahead of a work trip, the internet didn't take kindly to him. After explaining his dilemma, he was criticized for not acting like a "grown adult."

In his post, the Reddit user wrote that a last-minute work trip required frantic organizing and packing the night before traveling. After a dash to buy new work clothes, the poster asked his wife to put the shirts and slacks through the wash before packing them.

Unfortunately, a miscommunication meant she washed the shirts and added them to his suitcase when they were dry. However, the new pair of slacks was unaccounted for. "When it came time to leave, I verified everything was packed by asking her if she packed my pants. She said yes," the poster wrote.

A 2019 American Family Survey of 3,000 adults was carried out by YouGov for Brigham Young University's Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy and the Deseret News. The men in the poll said they shared the rest of the tasks about 50:50 with their wives, who stated that it was more like a 65:35 split.

By the time the poster in this case realized his slacks hadn't been packed in the bag, he was already at his hotel. It was too late to do anything about it.

"I called her, pretty upset, asking where my slacks were. She got defensive and told me she thought she packed all my clothes (I had laid them out on the bed, besides stuff to be washed) and told me they should be in there," the husband wrote.

"I made her check the laundry room to be sure and she looked around the whole house, before finding them in our bedroom laundry basket, unwashed."

Reddit user u/justlazybrowsing told his wife he "was frustrated that she hadn't packed them." However, she was adamant that he couldn't possibly be upset with her as they were his clothes to pack.

Divorce and family lawyer Athar Khan said that marriages are great for having an ally. However, if one spouse is heavily reliant on the other, then it can cause unhealthy problems down the line.

Khan told Newsweek: "Being excessively dependent on a spouse can create imbalance in a relationship, which can easily lead to feelings of resentment and frustration.

"To address this issue, it is important to recognize the problem, communicate openly, set boundaries, and encourage independence. Both partners should support each other while maintaining their individuality."

If these behavior patterns persist, then Khan said that seeking professional help as a way of "restoring a healthy balance" in the relationship.

Just like Khan, many of the Reddit users were equally concerned about the poster saying it was his "wife's fault" that the slacks weren't packed. Since the post was shared on February 22, it has received over 8,000 votes and more than 3,300 comments.

One of the top-voted comments on the post reads: "You're a grown adult and should be doing your own packing and laundry. It is your responsibility to check that all the items were in the suitcase before leaving."

Another user wrote: "He's so blind to his own behavior, he didn't catch that he said he laid everything out on the bed while the pants he wanted for the trip were still in the laundry basket, then blamed his wife for not packing them."

Newsweek reached out to u/justlazybrowsing for comment via Reddit direct message. We could not verify the details of the case.

