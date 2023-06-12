Man Breaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home, Shoots New Boyfriend In Head: Cops

A Georgia man is alleged to have broken into his ex-girlfriend's home, where he proceeded to shoot her new partner after finding them together in bed, according to police.

Butts County Police said the suspect drove to the home of his former partner in Jackson, a city southwest of Atlanta, on Sunday morning.

According to NBC affiliate WXIA-TV, the man was armed with a gun and gained entry to the home, where found his ex-girlfriend in bed with her new boyfriend.

Police later told the network the suspect shot the new boyfriend in the head before fleeing the scene.

Stock image of a police car. The former boyfriend was arrested by Georgia police after he broke into his ex-partner's home and shot her new boyfriend. Getty

The man who was shot in the head was responsive and responded to questions from investigators.

Officers told the network that they were initially called to reports of a possible home invasion and that they later learned it was a shooting.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, there have been 28 shootings in Georgia since June 1 this year. Some 37 people were injured in those shootings.

WXIA-TV reported that there were children inside the home at the time of the shooting but none of them were injured.

The suspect was later arrested and taken into custody but no information about the charges he faces was shared.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said that technology in the area went towards capturing the suspect.

He added: "We got cameras all over the county now—Flock cameras—and then we got this neighborhood, people all throughout this neighborhood with cameras.

"So our investigators, thorough the investigation, were able to recover surveillance footage from neighbors so this case will move really quick."

Long said Ring doorbell cameras played a crucial role in uncovering more information about the suspect.

As shown by data from the (CDC), intimate partner violence is an issue that affects millions of people across the U.S. each year.

The CDC added that among the personal consequences of intimate partner violence are the many costs to society.

It said: "The lifetime economic cost associated with medical services for IPV-related injuries, lost productivity from paid work, criminal justice, and other costs, is $3.6 trillion.

"The cost of IPV over a victim's lifetime was $103,767 for women and $23,414 for men."

Newsweek has contacted the Butts County Sheriff's Office for comment via its Facebook page.