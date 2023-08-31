Man, 27, Left Quadriplegic After Breaking Neck Diving Into Foam Pit

A man may have been left paralyzed from the neck down after leaping into a foam pit.

The 27-year-old man from Blimea in Spain broke his neck and severely injured his spinal cord after jumping into a foam pit at a newly-opened leisure and games venue for children and adults in the nearby town of Colloto on Monday. A foam pit is a box filled with foam cubes intended to cushion a jumper's fall.

His girlfriend and some friends, who accompanied him when he was injured, found the man unconscious after his jump, calling the emergency services. He was then rushed to the Central University Hospital of Asturias, but it is feared that he may end up quadriplegic, local news outlet La Nueva España de Siero reported.

Stock image of a man jumping into a foam pit. A Spanish man has broken his neck after leaping into a local foam pit. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

The man's spine was found to have been broken at the third cervical vertebra, or C3, located halfway down the neck. He has undergone surgery, but tests show that he has a complete spinal cord injury, meaning that he may be left unable to move his arms or legs. He is currently on assisted ventilation.

Spinal cord injuries can be caused by damage to the spinal vertebra, or by direct damage to the spinal cord, which is the major nerve fiber running down the center of the spine. Depending on where the spine is damaged, this can lead to paralysis of the limbs, and changes in movement, strength, and body functions below the injury site, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Incomplete spinal cord injuries mean that there are still some nerve signals that are transmitted, meaning that there may be some sensory function or muscle control below the injury site, while complete injuries mean that the nerve is entirely damaged, and no signals can pass below the injury. The Blimea man appears to have a complete injury, meaning that he may not be able to move or feel below his neck, making him a quadriplegic.

Stock image of a spinal cord and nervous system. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

With rehabilitation, however, recovery of some function below the injury site may be possible.

The venue where the accident occurred was only opened three days prior, and remains open despite the incident, with the foam pit only being closed. An investigation into how the accident happened is now being carried out.

"The facility complies with all safety measures," one of the partners in the establishment told La Nueva España de Siero.

The venue will give the investigation recordings of the accident, but says it was not at fault.

"It was not our fault, the installation is good and has all the necessary safety protections. "We have hired experts and lawyers," venue company officials told local news El Comercio.

