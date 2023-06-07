Man Calling Friend 'Disgusting' Over Remarks About Girlfriend Backed

A man who ditched his friend for body-shaming his girlfriend is being applauded online.

Sharing his story on Reddit, u/Ok_Shame3253 explained that his friend James invited him for coffee to "vent" about his girlfriend.

James has been with his girlfriend for three years, but has recently become unhappy. His girlfriend has gained a "significant amount of weight" since the relationship began, roughly "three or so" dress sizes.

Although James is still attracted to her, he told Ok_Shame3253 that he is embarrassed to be seen with his girlfriend.

"He started saying the problem is how it makes him look. He said he 'doesn't want to be the guy with the heavy girlfriend' and he hates when he goes out with groups of people and 'girlfriend is the biggest girl there all the time,'" the Redditor wrote.

"He says he's not really sure there's a good way for him to bring any of this up, too."

James may have been looking for sympathy, but Ok_Shame3253 was horrified by his friend's confession, calling him "disgusting."

"His gf is one of the sweetest humans I've ever met," he said. "I know she deals with some mental-health irregularities as well that probably contribute to her inability to lose weight."

He told James that he wasn't willing to listen while he criticized his girlfriend, and that he expected him to vent about something less shallow. The poster told him they were "done,", but James bombarded his phone with messages.

"He's blown up my phone, half-apologizing and half-saying that I agreed to hear him vent, so I can't get mad at what he's venting about," he continued.

"I'm torn on if I was in the right to cut our vent sesh short."

Licensed marriage and family therapist Shawn LaRe Brinkley recommends staying "calm and respectful" when confronted with a difficult topic.

"Approaching the discussion with anger and hostility can escalate emotions and derail any possibility for effective communication," she told Newsweek.

"If they refuse to let go of a topic, or will not even attempt to see it from your perspective, then the health and wellness of the relationship is worth examining," she said.

"Maintaining a friendship is not worth compromising your values or tolerating offensive views."

Many Reddit users were appalled by James's body-shaming, with the post by Ok_Shame3253 receiving 9,500 upvotes.

Essex626 wrote: "One of the values of venting to a friend is the reality check when you're being unreasonable."

"Saying he's less attracted to her since she gained weight is one thing, but for it to just be about the appearance it gives to others is awful," said No-Introduction3808.

"He's telling you he believes a woman's value as a partner is dependent on her physical appearance and that's just gross," wrote Demanda_22.

"Venting about struggles in the relationship is NOT the same as just bashing his own girlfriend. He's toxic," said CaptainWarped.

"Your friend IS disgusting," commented fleatsd. "I hope his gf dumps him and finds someone better."

