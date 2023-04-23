Fred of Manchester United reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 22, 2023 in London, England.

Thanks to perfect seven-for-seven performance from the penalty spot, Manchester United emerged victorious from a gruelling nil-nil draw against Brighton in the F.A. Cup semifinals. The victory sets up a Manchester Derby in the 2023 F.A. Cup final with Manchester City booking its ticket to the final the day prior with a dominant 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

The all-Manchester duel is slated for Saturday, June 3, at Wembley Stadium in London with kick-off time still T.B.D.

Oddsmakers have established City as heavy favorites to win.

2023 F.A. Cup Final Odds - Manchester City vs Manchester United

Team Odds to Win Manchester City -275 Manchester United +200

The Citizens are listed at -275 to lift the trophy at Bet365, which equates to a 73.3-percent implied probability.

United comes back as a +200 underdog (33.3-percent implied win probability).

The three-way moneyline odds have yet to be listed.

Manchester City Cruises to F.A. Cup Final

Still very much in contention for the Premier League title - sitting five points back of Arsenal but with two games in hand - Manchester City have been resplendent in their run through the F.A. Cup.

They have yet to conceded a goal while outscoring their five opponents 17-0. While they haven't had to face a Premier League side in their past three matches, they were pitted against Chelsea in their opener (3-0 win) and Arsenal in their second match (1-0 win).

Riyad Mahrez has led the offense with five goals in five matches, while Premier League-leader Erling Haaland has contributed three in three matches.

Man City has won six previous F.A. Cup titles with the first coming in 1904 and the most-recent in 2019, when they trounced Watford 6-0.

Gabriel De Jesus (now with Arsenal) and Raheem Sterling (now with Chelsea) both had braces in the rout.

Man United Survives Brighton Challenge

Unlike City, Man United faced Premier League clubs in four of their first five F.A. Cup matches this season, beating Everton, Reading, West Ham, and Fulham by identical 3-1 scorelines before their 0-0 clash with Brighton in the semifinals earlier today.

United was somewhat lucky to take the match into extra time level at zero. Brighton held the bulk of possession (61-39) and finished regulation time with more attempts at goal (12-10) and a slightly higher expected goals (1.23 to 0.89).

Often-maligned keeper David de Gea made several key saves throughout regular time and extra time, including this desperation punch off a Julio Enciso volley.

Extra time is on its way in the #EmiratesFACup



This David de Gea save was the closest either side came in the second half 🧤



Will there be a winner before penalties are needed?pic.twitter.com/ePIt51N0us — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 23, 2023

United has 12 previous F.A. Cup trophies in its case, just two behind all-time leader Arsenal. Only two have come since the turn of the millenium, though, with the most recent in 2016 (2-1 over Crystal Palace in extra time).

