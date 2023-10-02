Man Decides to Film What His Dog Does at Night—the Results Are Hilarious

The internet is in stitches after a viral video showed how a pet owner sleeps with his clingy dog.

Toby is a 5-year-old Boston terrier who lives in Dublin, Ireland, with owner Suman Gurung. In the clip on TikTok that has been viewed more than 152,000 times, Gurung shared how the adorable pup keeps himself at the center of his owner's world, even through the night.

Boston terrier Toby sleeps with his owner during the night. The hilarious video has sparked attention online. @tobythegentleman/TikTok

The hilarious footage shows how Toby asks for cuddles, farts, snores, brings his toys to the bed, and even gets a little extra-friendly with one pillow. "Toby is a paid actor," Gurung told Newsweek. "He only does this on days when he receives fewer chicken treats.

"He is chill most of the time—but he has his moments," Gurung said.

Often referred to as the "American Gentlemen," Boston terriers originated in the U.S. in the late 19th century. Originally a crossbreed between the English bulldog and now-extinct white English terrier, they also have some traces of the French bulldog in their genetics.

A small breed weighing around 12 to 25 pounds, they have a tuxedo-like coat pattern with short hair that needs minimal grooming.

Known for their friendly and sociable personality, they tend to form strong bonds with their owners—just like Toby has.

The clingy dog delighted the internet who shared their reactions in the comments of the video. "I've had Bostons my entire adult like and can relate," wrote viewer Stephen Palmer, while Bubba & Mimi posted: "Oh my goodness this is hilarious."

"This is literally what life is with a Boston terrier," commented Courtney Frank.

Sharing the overnight antics of his beloved pup, Gurung said just how much his dog brightens his every day.

"Toby can turn even ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. He teaches me the beautiful lesson of unconditional love," added the owner. "Those soulful puppy eyes that speak a language of love; no words required. Simply put, today's world needs more Tobys."

While he doesn't post frequently, with around only two to three posts a month, Gurung shares Toby's antics on his very own TikTok account @TobyTheGentleman, where he has an incredible 1.5 million followers.

"I never anticipated Toby's account to become this popular, but it's doing good for everyone. Toby has helped save the lives of hundreds of stray dogs and brought a smile to a million faces," said Gurung.

As well as enjoying filming and sharing Toby's latest adventures, Gurung added how he is often thrilled to get messages from people who have had their day brightened by the content.

"I receive messages from his followers, such as: 'My granny is counting her last days and can't get up from her bed, but every night before going to bed, she has to see Toby,'" said Gurung. "I get to read sad, happy and emotional messages like this every day, and I feel like I now have a duty to ensure that everyone who sees our posts gets lots of smiles and happiness in return."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.