Fury at Man Deliberately Posting Paycheck Through Neighbor's Door: 'Weird'

A man has sparked anger after revealing the extreme lengths his best friend is allegedly willing to go to in order to impress an "attractive" neighbor.

In a Reddit post shared under the handle u/butwhydidhe, the man, who claims to be based in the U.K., explained that his friend currently earns £50,000 a year (approximately $64,000) but had an extra £5,000 ($6,400) added to his most recent paycheck due to an "accounting error."

According to the post, his friend "saw this as an opportunity to try and impress his attractive neighbor."

"He put the wage slip in a blank envelope and posted it through her door hoping she would open it, see his name on it and be impressed he earns 9k a month before tax," he explained.

But while the man may be hoping his earning power is enough to pique her interest, one recent study suggests personality still trumps personal finances when it comes to dating.

That was the conclusion reached by researchers from the U.K.'s University of York and the University of Essex earlier this year, after they conducted a study involving the analysis of more than a million lonely hearts ads and found that in the U.S., France and Canada.

The study was designed to see how partner preferences had changed over time and saw researchers collect lonely hearts adverts from a variety of major publications over a 45-year period. Through an analysis of the language used in these ads, researchers identified four distinct preferences among the singletons featured.

These included personal finance, personality, physical appearance and personal interests. What they found was that personality was a key consideration in partner preference throughout the 45 years studied, yet other factors like personal finance declined significantly.

That said, the study did notice a gender disparity in this regard, with women more likely than men to place importance on economic factors when seeking a partner.

There was some gender disparity in the data from the ads, with a greater rise in the importance of economic factors in ads placed by women than those placed by men.

The man referenced in this particular Reddit thread has not been deterred in any case. According to the Redditor sharing his story, his neighbor posted the paycheck back through his door, having already opened it—and it's encouraged him to try the trick again.

"He is now planning to do it to another neighbor, this time a male who has a bigger house and apparently likes to think he is rich, two brand new low spec BMW's on drive both on finance type of guy," the Redditor said.

Although the friend posting on Reddit felt the man's actions were "weird and pointless," the man appears to have had no qualms about highlighting how much he earns.

Rochelle Peachey, dating expert and president of the transatlantic dating website I Love Your Accent, told Newsweek that while she was "on the fence as to whether this is acceptable," she had seen plenty similar before.

She said: "Only last week a new member on the site informed me he was having issues accessing his email, within minutes he had put the issue in his dating profile outlining that someone would be coming to his 'penthouse; to take care of the issue.'"

Peachey added: "Some women, not all, are attracted to money, powerful men and their looks will take a back seat. Short men are so much taller standing on their wallets right?"

But while Peachey took a more diplomatic view, others on social media were less forgiving.

"He's so desperate for validation," one wrote, with another commenting: "It's creepy." A third said he did her "a favor by posting the equivalent to a red flag through her door," while a fourth said it "would be a major turn off for me if I met a guy who behaved like that."

