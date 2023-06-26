Man Diagnosed With Skin Cancer After Doctor Flags Face Mark While on Train

A Texas man was diagnosed with skin cancer after a doctor flagged a face mark to him while on the same train.

Chris Meffen had been on a train with his wife when dermatologist Chelsey Straight—who happened to be riding in the same carriage—spotted something strange on his face, the Austin, Texas, news outlet KXAN said. "Have you ever had that spot on your face checked?" Straight asked Meffen. His wife had been telling her husband to get it checked for a while, KXAN added.

Straight had recently opened a dermatology clinic in Austin when she spotted the mark on Meffen's face. She set up an appointment for the man and later found that it was indeed melanoma—a form of skin cancer. The melanoma was then removed, which may have saved Meffen's life. "It was a big blessing," Meffen told KXAN. "Forever grateful to Dr. Straight for being on that train ride that day."

A stock photo shows melanoma on the skin. A man was diagnosed with the skin cancer while riding a train. Malikov Aleksandr/Getty

Melanomas are caused by cancerous skin pigment cells and usually appear as a mole on the body. They are the most serious form of skin cancer, one of the most common forms in the world. However, of those, only 1 percent are melanoma, but the disease does cause the majority of skin-cancer deaths. Melanomas are serious as they can progress rapidly. However if they are caught earlier, they are very easy to treat. If a melamona goes untreated, however, it can become life-threatening in as little as six weeks. This is because it can spread into vital organs if it is not removed in a timely fashion.

People should watch out for any new moles—that were not there before—and any changes to existing moles.

The most common cause of melanoma is exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. People are exposed to this through the sun. UV rays are also present in sunbeds.

Certain people are more susceptible to skin cancer, including those with pale skin that burns more easily while in the sun. However, those with darker skin types can also develop skin cancer, even if their chances are slightly lower. Those with fairer hair types will also be more susceptible.

Those who have had very high exposure to the sun, and who have burnt a lot in the past, will also be at risk. Experts also advise against using sunbeds, as this can increase a person's risk of developing melanoma.

