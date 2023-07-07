Animal Attacks

Man Dies After Being Attacked by a Swarm of Bees

By
A man has died after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Argentina, local media has reported.

The individual—a Brazilian identified only as Marcos—was attacked on Wednesday afternoon local time near the city of Bernardo de Irigoyen in the northeast of the country.

The man was working with a colleague on a farm when the incident occurred. The colleague, identified as 41-year-old Ezequiel V., was injured by the bees.

Not all bee species live in colonies and nest in hives. Contrary to popular belief, many are solitary and do not form swarms.

Bees on honeycomb
Stock image: Bees on honeycomb in a hive. A man has died after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Argentina. iStock

Those that do live in colonies and swarms will generally not act aggressively towards humans as a group. But they may attack if they are trying to defend their colony, or are seriously disturbed outside of their nest.

Western honeybees—the most common species worldwide—will rarely pursue a threat for long distances. But Africanized honeybees—colloquially known as "killer bees"—have been known to chase people for hundreds of feet in certain situations.

While attacks involving large swarms of bees are not frequently reported, bee stings in general are relatively common.

Most stings tend to result in mild symptoms, which may include a burning pain in the sting area, itchiness and slight swelling.

Read more

Usually, these symptoms will subside in a few hours. But in a small percentage of cases, people may experience anaphylaxis—a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Severe reactions to bee stings require emergency treatment and can even be fatal in the worst cases. In fact, a reaction to bee stings is one of the most common causes of anaphylaxis.

For people who do not have an allergy, death can still occur if an individual is stung enough times in a single incident.

An otherwise healthy adult would likely have to be stung more than 1,000 times to be at risk of death, according to the Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of California.

In the case of the man who died in Argentina, it is not clear how many times he was stung and whether or not he had an allergy.

After being stung by the bees, the man and his colleague were treated at a local hospital. But doctors were unable to save the Brazilian and he passed away later that day.

Authorities are now investigating the incident. It is not yet clear what was the cause of the man's death.

