A wife accidentally backed her car over her husband at their Maryland home killing him, according to police.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said deputies were alerted to a call near the 4200 block off Araby Church Road, in Urbana, just northwest of Washington D.C.

An FCSO Facebook post shared on Thursday, March 16, stated the wife had been in a 209 Hyundai Santa Fe at the time.

The post added: "A deceased male individual sustained fatal injuries when the vehicle, operated by his wife, accidentally backed over him in their driveway at the edge of the road. Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue pronounced the male deceased on scene."

According to the FCSO, the victim was due to be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy was to be carried out.

A photo outside the home showed firefighters and several EMS vehicles on the road close to the car.

Police have contacted "all appropriate next of kin" but have withheld the victim's name at the family's request and an investigation into the death and the circumstances that led up to it has been launched.

Police described the incident as an accident and made no mention of any arrests.

Newsweek has contacted the FCSO for comment.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, there have been 102 reported fatalities where one or more people have died in the state between January 1 and March 17 this year.

It added that 554 people died in vehicle crashes in 2022, which represented a slight fall in the number deaths compared with 2021, when there were 563 fatalities.

Newsweek has reported on other incidents across the U.S. where men have been run over by their partners.

In 2022, Haihua Cheng, 27, allegedly ran over her husband John Gutierrez, which resulted in his death.

Prosecutors said Gutierrez held onto the car as Cheng drove away and that he fell to the ground.

Cheng is then alleged to have driven over his head and neck before driving off without informing police.

Gutierrez was later found lying on the street and "unresponsive" by police, according to a court document obtained by Newsweek.

Cheng allegedly parked her car and called a friend to discuss allegations of domestic violence against her by Gutierrez.

Her attorney Jun Wang told the Sun-Times that she was unaware that she had run over her husband and had attempted to call him after the fatal incident.