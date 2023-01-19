Outrage as Dad Discovers 10 Year Secret About Daughter: 'DNA Test Ordered'

A heartbroken dad has turned to the internet for support after discovering he isn't the biological father of his nine-year-old daughter.

In a viral Reddit post, u/tossawaydaddy explained that he has been married to his wife for 15 years and took on her three children, whom he considers his own. His wife announced she was pregnant in October 2012. "We weren't trying to conceive, but weren't actively trying to prevent either," he wrote.

The user's wife gave birth to a girl in August 2013 and the Redditor states he had "no reason" to believe the daughter isn't his. However, things took a turn for the worse after he recently found out his wife had a one-night stand.

A YouGov survey revealed 54 percent of the 2,000 U.S. participants have been cheated on while in a monogamous relationship.

Newsweek reached out to Sally Baker, an award-winning therapist, who referred to his situation as "cruel."

Explaining how he found out, the man states he took his stepson to a choir event and met up with an old friend from around the time of his daughter's birth.

He wrote: "A friend I met through my wife. This friend and I had a few drinks and she said she needed to get something off her chest that she's been holding a secret for years and told me everything. I was shocked, to say the least."

Initially, his wife denied he wasn't the father but admitted to having sex with another man.

"When I got home she then pulled me aside away from the kids and confessed all. This little girl is my world and I do not have any intention of turning my back on her. It's not her fault that this happened. But her mother now wants me to try to move past her indiscretion and stay together. Stating what we have built since is strong, and I shouldn't tell my daughter about this as the real father had/has no intentions of being a part of her life," he said.

Speaking to Newsweek, Baker stated the man has been "badly betrayed and his trust has been abused."

She said: "To find out the child he thought he'd fathered was not his after a decade is cruel indeed for both him and the young girl in question. Fortunately the relationship he's built with his daughter gazumps genetics and is strong enough and heartfelt enough to endure inspire of the original circumstances."

The Redditor has now ordered a DNA kit and asked his wife to look for somewhere else to live.

He wrote: "I do not think I can forgive her for this. It's too big. I am so angry right now at her and all her friends that knew but kept silent. I can't leave because I don't want her to state that I abandoned my family. I'm afraid that if I do keep this secret from my daughter that she will one day find out and hate me for it. If I stay, I can't talk to anyone about it, they will be confused and astounded that I stuck around and it would make me feel like less of a man. I would bottle it up and let it eat me up and then rage quit my life."

In the aforementioned survey, 67 percent of Americans who ever cheated on a partner were not broken up with by their partners.

The post has received comments from 1,000 Redditors along with 7,000 upvotes since it was posted on January 17.

The top comment, which has received 5,700 upvotes, said: "Wow. She cheated, lied, and tried to pass a child off that isn't yours. I would never be able to look at her again. I would be disgusted by her actions. Of course, it's not the children's fault, but I'd leave her ass."

"Yep. If he signed the Birth Certificate, he is on the hook financially. Sounds like a wonderful, caring and generous man. His concern for his daughter is a testament to his good character. This was unnecessarily hurtful. Wife is lacking in character. So sorry," wrote one user.

Another comment which received 3,400 upvotes, said: "Its too easy for her to tell you to just move past this since wasn't she the one who got betrayed, you have all the right in the world to divorce her, and this doesn't mean you have to stay away from these kids life, she not only cheated on you but hide this from you for 10 years and never pretended to tell you the truth, she cheated on you even though you treated her sons like yours, just break man, this woman doesn't deserve you."

Newsweek reached out to u/tossawaydaddy for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

