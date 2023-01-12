Man Dismembered, Put in Barrel After Being Forced to Do Fentanyl—Police

A Las Vegas man reportedly forced his victim to consume a fatal amount of fentanyl and dismembered him for "snitching" to authorities, according to a police report.

Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested at a Palm Street and E. Quail Avenue residence on November 29 by the Las Vegas Police Department after human remains were found in a barrel nearby.

The dismembered victim in the barrel was identified as 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., who was reported missing on November 3, local news station Fox5 Vegas reported. A new police report, seen by Fox5 Vegas, gave further details about what authorities believe happened.

Police have said they believe Bentley thought Enriquez had snitched to authorities about narcotics as he was raided by the police and not arrested.

In October, Enriquez's home was searched by police, and methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl were found. Enriquez was not arrested but treated at a hospital for being under the influence of narcotics.

Police learned of Bentley's suspicions through witnesses and text messages Bentley had sent.

To initially get him to his home, police believe Bentley told Enriquez he had a "care package" for him. After getting him into his home he reportedly gave Enriquez the choice to either be killed or snort enough fentanyl to fatally overdose.

Enriquez chose to do the lines of fentanyl before passing out. He had not taken a fatal dose, however, and upon awaking he attempted to escape.

The police statement said that Bentley then allegedly shot Enriquez. After the shooting, Bentley went to a friend's residence for a change of clothes. Police were called to the area for reported gunshots but no evidence at the time was found that indicated Bentley fired the shots.

Bentley was arrested for narcotics possession but was later released. As more evidence was uncovered as part of the police investigation, authorities were able to retrieve messages from Bentley's Facebook page.

Some of these messages detailed that when Bentley got home from jail he dismembered Enriquez's body, doused it in lye, and put the remains in a 55-gallon barrel.

On the day of Bentley's arrest, police got a call about an abandoned barrel in the area of East Quail Avenue and Palm Street. An individual had removed the lid to check for hazardous materials and discovered a bottle of bleach inside. He was hit by the smell of decomposing flesh.

Police recovered a human torso missing arms and a head in the barrel. The corpse had the small tattoo that Enriquez did in photos.

Bentley has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Newsweek reached out to the Las Vegas Police Department for comment.