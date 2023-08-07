Man Dragged After Letting Pregnant Fiancée Think He Was Cheating: 'Stupid'

A man has been slammed online for letting his pregnant fiancée think that he was cheating on her.

In a post on Reddit's r/AITAH subreddit where people ask for opinions on their personal conflicts, user u/Smart_Peach_5840 explained the situation.

"My fiancée 'Jen' is insecure right now, given that she's 32 weeks pregnant. I still think she's beautiful no matter what, but telling her that makes no difference," he wrote.

The poster said the pair are inseparable and have a very honest relationship.

"We also are very open with communication, and we aren't blind so we will 100 percent tell each other when we find someone else attractive," he said. "Well, given this detail, I may have f***** up a bit because I told Jen that I thought my [buddy's girlfriend] was gorgeous and had nice hips."

While he said this comment wasn't uncommon for them, he acknowledged it was badly timed given how insecure she had been feeling lately, and admitted that she was upset.

"I go to my buddy's house quite often and she's always invited but she's been declining because of being uncomfortable or saying she doesn't really wanna be around people because she feels gross," he said. "But she did go with me two days ago and I guess I let my eyes wander a bit and she noticed—I didn't notice."

She asked her fiancé to bring her home and was "super quiet." When they got home, an argument ensued.

"She says, 'you told me she's gorgeous and has nice hips and then you guys eye f*** each other in front of me.' I asked what she was talking about, and she openly said, 'are you f****** her? Cause you're there a lot.' So I said, 'don't be silly, of course not.' I drop her off, she tells me to go have fun, so I go back there.

"When I get home she was in bed, distant. I ask what's wrong and she said, 'you just left me here thinking you are cheating and go back to hang out with her with zero qualms,'" recalled the man.

Sex and relationship therapist Rhian Kivits, based in the U.K., told Newsweek: "During pregnancy, many women experience heightened emotions due to hormonal changes and the fact that they may feel more sensitive than they usually do.

"It's also common for pregnant women to feel conscious about the physical changes they experience, so it's totally understandable that they may feel the need for more reassurance from their partners."

Despite the relationship dynamic explained in the post, Kivits believes the man shouldn't have made the comment about another woman. "The man's comment was insensitive towards his partner. It was thoughtless and unnecessary given that he could have been more aware of how he was making his partner feel," she said. "In the future, this couple would benefit from improving their communication."

In more than 2,800 comments, people on Reddit agreed and told the man he was wrong.

"Dude forget the friends and fun, your wife is a few weeks away from having your child. And is in pain for it sitting in her sciatic nerve," wrote Reddit user Status-War4902. "Also, your dumb thing where you both get to comment on other people being attractive should not be utilized to the max right now and NEVER on someone in your circle."

Similarly, user CrystalQueen3000 agreed: "The comment was dumb, staring at your friend's girlfriend long enough to be noticed in front of your pregnant fiancée was disrespectful and then going back over there was the stupid icing on the inconsiderate cake."

