Man Electrocuted After Taking Pictures on Rail Track on Way to Lollapalooza

A man was electrocuted after he jumped onto rail tracks to take a photo while on his way to the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, according to firefighters.

Oak Park firefighters said two people on their way to Lollapalooza in nearby Chicago jumped onto the tracks at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.

An Oak Park Fire Department (OPFD) spokesperson told Newsweek a man and a woman were possibly electrocuted by a third rail of the track.

The spokesperson added: "The two, who were traveling with a group to Chicago to attend the Lollapalooza music festival, jumped down onto the tracks to take pictures and the male touched the energized third rail.

"The female was then also possibly electrocuted while officials believe she was trying to assist the male victim. Several other members of the group also jumped down and were able to remove both victims from the tracks," the spokesperson said.

"When the Oak Park Fire Department arrived at the Ridgeland station, the male victim was in cardiac arrest and the female was conscious.

"Oak Park paramedics diligently worked to revive the male victim before transporting both to Loyola University Medical Center. No fire personnel were injured in assisting."

As of Sunday evening, the man remains in a critical condition, and his long-term prognosis is unknown at this time.

The woman is doing well, and the OPFD told Newsweek that "officials believe she may not have been shocked while trying to assist.

"The scene was turned back over to the CTA [Chicago Transit Authority] Saturday night and trains were running again within about an hour of the OPFD response," the spokesperson told Newsweek.

The CTA says there are several key tips that can keep people safe when they are traveling in and around Chicago using its rail system. These include:

Stay off CTA tracks: There are moving trains as fast as 55 m.p.h. (and approach more quickly than you may realize) and 600-volt electrified rails.

Stand well clear of the platform edge (and blue platform edging) until your train has come to a complete stop in the station.

The platform is not a playground: Please don't goof around, you could end up on the tracks.

If you drop something, don't try to retrieve it yourself. An employee can help by holding trains and retrieving your phone or other items for you.

Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Chicago's Grant Park and attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year.