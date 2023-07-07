Man Explains Why His Giant White Dog Is Always Covered in Mud in Funny Clip

A video of a dog called has left the internet in stitches after a video of him getting caught all covered in mud, went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner in June, under the username Jasonrossman, the 2-year-old purebred Great Pyrenees Zshopa can be seen acting nonchalant as his owner explains why he is always covered in mud, which is the same reason why he has such a unique name.

"My dog's name is Zshopa which is Russian. He is my best friend, and if you watch any of my other videos, you can see that I love this dog with all my heart," Zshopa's owner, Jason D. Rossman, from Fairfield, Idaho, told Newsweek.

In the video, Rossman can be heard saying: "Here's a prime example why I named my dog a****** in Russian. His name is Zshopa and he's been chasing tractors at night because we have about a three-week farming season here, so we've been tying him up, because he wants to be outside so he can bark at everybody out there and all the bad guys.

"He decided he was gonna chew himself through this rope and go chase tractors anyway, so that's why his name is a****** in Russian or Zshopa!"

A picture of Zshopa covered in mud. The reason why he's always covered in mud has left the internet in stitches. Jason Rossman

"I got several calls from farmers saying that he's chasing their tractors during the night as they drive by, and they are worried, they are going to hit him," Rossman told Newsweek. "He doesn't like being left inside because he likes guarding his animal so I put him on a leash."

According to pet-wellness site Wag Walking, dogs often roll in the mud because they're bored and have nothing better to do. But that's not the only cause. Sometimes, especially when it's hot and humid, dogs jump in the mud to cool off and prevent overheating.

This behavior may also be instinctual. "The basis for this comes from predatory behaviors. Rolling around in mud or other substances can mask their scent, allowing them to sneak up on prey more efficiently," the website says.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far been viewed over 657,100 times and has received 114,600 likes on the platform.

One user, Catherine Burdick, commented: "Would never call my dog a******. I wonder who the a****** really is." And Mary Silver said: "Zshopa is the best name in the whole world." Katya added: "Wow I approve of the name."

Jax5511 wrote: "He broke loose to go help the tractor that was obviously stuck in mud Dad....he's innocent."

Another user, CHIE, commented: "Hahahaha well I never thought I gonna love that name with that meaning hahahah."

Nicolo_p wrote: "I love how he's just like ah man ya caught me, dad." And Annieann said: "Sir you're just riding the toxic gossip train! Jopa is innocent!!"

Newsweek reached out to Jasonrossman for comment via email.

