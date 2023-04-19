Man Falling Over During Family Portrait Leads to Legendary Photo Fail

A man who tripped while taking a family photo has left the internet in hysterics, with his loved ones' reactions caught on camera.

The snap was shared to Reddit's r/pics forum by user Andrew (u/drossmaster4) on April 15. It has received 132,000 upvotes.

As his in-laws were visiting for the weekend, Andrew decided to take a family photo. He gathered his mother and father-in-law, mom and dad, wife and two children together in his garden in San Diego.

Back row: Andrew's in-laws (left), his parents (right), with (front row) his wife, 3-year-old daughter and 2-week-old baby. This was his family's reaction to his fall after setting the timer. u/drossmaster4

Andrew then ran to set the timer on his phone camera, but stumbled on one of his 3-year-old's toys in the process.

"First, I tripped on a truck got up and slipped on her scooter, then tripped over my own legs," the 39-year-old told Newsweek. "My wife said 'I fell like a cartoon'—three times in one."

Family Photos Are America's Most-Treasured Possession

In 2021, accessories brand Shinola asked 2,000 U.S. adults about the items they cherish. Almost two-thirds (65 percent) said family photographs were their most-treasured possession, even more than their wedding ring (56 percent) or car (44 percent).

A 2016 study conducted by the University of California found that taking positive pictures can boost your mood, while sharing them can strengthen your relationships.

Andrew explained that he did manage to capture a sensible family portrait, but much preferred this one.

"We framed [it]," he said. "The important people are in the photo, and the story was better than the one with me in it."

'Nailed It'

Reddit users couldn't get enough of the photo fail, with CrazySquirrelDad calling it "incredible and oddly heart warming."

"You stumbled into the perfect picture," wrote sambes06. "I think that's the best photo you'll probably ever take man," agreed Deanho.

"Rare to see a 10/10 family photo. But you nailed it," posted Nvi4. "It will bring a smile every time your family sees this photo forever. Cherish it," commented MrBrawn.

User photoelf3 wrote: "As someone who sees photos all day long, and has for many years, this is a wonderful shot. "Sorry you had to trip to get it."

KeyboardRoller posted: "Dude I would get this framed in put it in my office. Such a good, wholesome family photo. Yeah you're not in it. But the photo isn't for everyone, it's for you, it shows your family."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.