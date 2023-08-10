Tech & Science

Man Falls Down Dangerous Glacier in Terrifying Video

By
Tech & Science Mountain Climbing Spain Nature

A mountaineer has been filmed falling down a glacier, despite warnings of extremely hazardous conditions.

The man had been climbing the Upper Gate area of the Aneto Glacier, in the Pyrenees mountain range in Spain, when the potentially deadly accident occurred.

He fell for several feet before managing to stop himself.

Montaña Segura, a safety organization in the mountainous Aragon region of Spain, shared the footage, filmed on August 7, and warned climbers not to attempt that part of the glacier.

"Please: avoid going up the Upper Gate and the progression through that section of the glacier; and choose the route through the Ibón del Salterillo or the southern route through Coronas. High mountain the same but less exposed routes," the organization posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Aneto is the tallest mountain in the Pyrenees at 11,168 feet. It is one of the most popular peaks in the range for climbers, especially in summer. There are several routes up the mountain, some more hazardous than others. The Upper Gate area is known to be particularly dangerous.

Aneto mountain
Stock photo of mountaineers climbing the Aneto Glacier. High temperatures in Spain have made the route particularly treacherous this year. cenkertekin/Getty

At the end of July, Montaña Segura issued a statement saying extremely high temperatures in the region this year had made the conditions even more hazardous. High temperatures can cause the ice on glaciers to melt, leading to floods and ice avalanches.

"The unusually high temperatures registered during the last months in the province of Huesca have caused the seasonal snow and the fossil ice of the glaciers of the Pyrenees to become especially dangerous," Montaña Segura said in the statement.

It added that the Aneto glacier was particularly hazardous "due to the large number of people" who visit.

Similar conditions were seen in 2022, the organization said.

Read more

Some mountaineers ignore these safety warnings, however, placing themselves and rescuers in danger.

In August 2020, a 43-year-old climber died in the Cresta de Llosas area of Aneto, reported news site Archyde. The woman had fallen from a height of 229 feet. The same weekend, another 12 mountain rescues were reportedly carried out in the region.

Climbing safety website Aneto Seguro said 60 percent of rescues from the mountain were because mountaineers had overestimated their physical capabilities.

Around 66 percent of Aneto rescues happen in the summer, when roughly 240 people attempt to scale the peak each day, it added.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about this story? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC