Man Fatally Shoots Cousins Then Turns Gun On Himself After Argument: Police

A man and a teenager were shot by their cousin who later turned the gun on himself following an argument, according to police in Detroit.

The man shot and killed his cousins, aged 26 and 17, in the area of Bewick and Charlevoix streets on Detroit's east side at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

Police told the outlet the shooting occurred following a dispute between the brothers inside their home, with their 29-year-old cousin opening fire on both.

One brother died inside the home while the other sibling was taken to a local hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries.

The shooter then fled the scene and was found to have fired another shot into a different home along Bewick Street, according to the network. Detroit police said no one was injured by the bullet that entered the other home.

Police told WDIV that they found the victim dead in his car after he shot himself.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information from shootings across the country, there were two murder-suicide cases in Detroit between January 1, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and what happened in the moments leading up to it.

Newsweek has contacted the Detroit Police Department for comment.

In December, two people were found dead on campus at the University of California, in Irvine. Local police department officers informed the university there was no ongoing danger to the college community and detectives believe the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide.

In October 2022, a man and woman were found dead at a Florida home following another apparent murder-suicide.

According to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office statement: "The information gathered at this early stage of the investigation suggests the man stabbed the woman and then himself.

"She was pronounced deceased on the scene while the male subject was pronounced deceased at the hospital about an hour later. Three children at the house were not injured."

The statement added: "The sheriff's office investigation is active and ongoing and we just ask for your patience while detectives continue their work.

"On behalf of Sheriff [Michael] Chitwood and the entire agency, the surviving children have our thoughts, prayers and commitment to provide a thorough investigation and access to all the resources they will need."