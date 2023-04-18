Man Finds Large Library Filled With Books In 'Abandoned' Mansion's Ceiling

An urban explorer has wowed the internet after revealing an abandoned mansion with a hidden library in the ceiling.

The Australian who goes by the name Urbex Gecko shared his discovery on Reddit and his own YouTube channel where people have been amazed by the unusual find.

The six-bedroom home in New South Wales has been around since the 1900s and was sold in 2021 for $6,000,000. Heritage listed, it has been left abandoned since.

Pictures of the abandoned home in Australia with a hidden library in the attic. The six-bedroom home in New South Wales has been around since the 1900s and was sold in 2021 for $6,000,000. Urbex Gecko/YouTube

When he discovered it, Urbex Gecko had to take a look himself.

Urban exploration is all about seeking out unusual and abandoned places, or places that people are not "supposed" to go. From old abandoned crypts to World War II fortresses—there are plenty of places for people with the passion to explore.

Urbex Gecko has been exploring places for 15 years. He told Newsweek: "Exploring fulfills me more than anything I've ever done or experienced in life. I had a really messed up childhood and struggled with alcoholism for over a decade as a coping mechanism. I've never really fit in with people and society. I've always seen and felt things differently and had a heightened appreciation for things that people take for granted in day-to-day life.

"In these abandoned places, it's extremely rare to come across anyone. I feel at home in them. I intensely feel the lingering energies (good and bad) and am able to vividly see what they were like when they were operational," he explained.

Inside the abandoned library above a 6-bedroom home in Australia. Urban exploration is all about seeking out unusual and abandoned places, or places that people are not "supposed" to go. Urbex Gecko/YouTube

With an added passion for photography and videography, it made sense to combine the hobbies and he started his YouTube channel which has over 2,000 subscribers.

Sharing online also connects him with other urban exploring fanatics, including Redditor u/abandonedangel who helped him discover the abandoned mansion.

When he entered, he was amazed: "I was blown away by it," said the explorer. "It's heritage listed. We're coming up to two years now of it rotting away. There is significant mold and water damage that need to be addressed, and as no attempts have been made to secure the property, people have been stealing things out of it and trashing it."

Despite the damage, the space still revealed a charm—including the hidden library in the roof that the urban explorer loved.

"I've never seen anything like that on TV, let alone in real life. I previously could never have even imagined something like that would exist," he said. "Just the sheer size of it too, and the fact someone decided that is what they wanted in their home and the ceiling space utilized like that."

The home was purchased for $6 million in 2021 but has been left abandoned since. Despite the damage, the space still revealed a charm—including the hidden library in the roof that the urban explorer loved. Urbex Gecko/YouTube

The library is located up a stairwell that leads to a makeshift wall and lockable door.

"From the outside, you have no idea that's what is in there. It just looks like a small attic," said Urbex Gecko. "Inside are rows and rows of shelves, thousands of books, seating and work areas, family photos, Middle Eastern remnants, a really cool sewing desk, and all sorts of other quirky little additions."

After he shared pictures on Reddit's popular r/abandoned forum, the hidden library gained plenty of attention.

"What a shame this stunning house has been left to decay. The kitchen, the glass doors, the light fixtures, so beautiful," said one commenter.

Another wrote: "What a gorgeous house, it's a complete shame that it's being left to continue to rot."

"I would love to go to this house and look through each of the book's titles," said another comment.