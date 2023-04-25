Man Finds 3ft Snake Hiding Underneath Barbecue Cover

Nothing says Australia like lifting a barbecue cover only to find a 3-foot snake curled up underneath.

Snake catcher Steve Brown, of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, was called to a property in Highvale, Queensland, on Monday afternoon after the homeowner found a carpet python stretched out in their backyard.

By the time Brown arrived, the snake had slithered under the barbecue cover and coiled itself around the handle. "The snake was not fazed when I removed the barbecue cover," Brown told Newsweek.

"The customer was OK, just didn't want the snake around close to the house," Brown said. "They spotted the snake stretched out near the barbecue on the ground, and it eventually slithered up into the barbecue."

Coastal carpet pythons are a subspecies of the snake found mostly along the East Coast of Australia. Their camouflaged scales allow them to hide among the leaf litter, in hollow trees, and rocky crevices, where they are usually found.

The species can grow up to 13 feet in length, although most do not exceed 8 feet, the Queensland Department of Environment and Science estimates.

Carpet pythons are non-venomous and instead kill their prey by constriction. They hunt by ambush and use heat-sensitive organs on their lower jaw to track down the body heat of other animals.

The subspecies is very common in eastern Australia and is one of the most frequent snakes to be found in people's homes and properties. Brown has rescued one from a child's bedroom in February, where it had wrapped itself around the sleeping child's arm; and another from the toilet bowl of a netball club restroom in March.

Carpet pythons are not aggressive, but they might lash out at people if they feel harassed or threatened. "Carpet snakes can't kill you, but larger species can give a nasty bite if harassed or handled," Brown said. "Most of the time, they are very docile."

Photo of the coastal carpet python after it was removed from underneath the barbecue cover. The subspecies is found in eastern Australia, and snake catcher Steve Brown told Newsweek he has caught quite a few specimens. Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation 24hrs 7days 0449922341/Facebook

Brown shared photos from the incident to his Facebook page, Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, in a post that has received hundreds of likes.

"Awesome," one user wrote, while another simply commented with a video of a child screaming.

Brown said that the snake was easy to remove and has now been relocated to nearby bushland, away from people and property.

Although these snakes are not venomous, it is always best to call in an expert if you find one on your property. "If you see a snake, call a professional to relocate it rather than putting yourself at risk," Brown said.