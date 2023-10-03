Funny

Man Finds Work Clothes Scattered in Yard, Solves Mystery With Night Camera

By
Funny Dogs Animals Pets Golden Retriever

A Golden Retriever has been caught on camera stealing her owner's clothes under the cover of darkness.

In a hilarious video, three-year-old Riley was seen in her home in Sacramento, California, as she got to work hiding the clothes.

Owner Marnie Marfil told Newsweek: "My hubby got up for work and his clothes were gone from the bathroom counter. She has never done that before, so we didn't even think it was her."

Unsure how their dog even got up onto the counter, it wasn't until they investigated further that they realized what had happened.

Golden Retriever steals clothes
Golden Retriever Riley was caught on camera after her owner's clothes mysteriously started going missing. The pup's hilarious antics were viewed on TikTok 1.5 million times. @goldenrileygirl/TikTok

"We actually thought it was one of our sons who took the clothes," said Marfil. "They were on the lawn the next day and I looked at the cameras in the backyard."

The evidence was damning, showing the moment that cheeky Riley ran through the house and into the backyard with her owner's work outfit in her mouth.

Cracking up, the owners couldn't believe it and shared Riley's antics on their TikTok account, @goldenrileygirl where it has been viewed 1.5 million times.

"Dang she really planned out that shorts heist," said TikTok user Joey Beau, while ItsJustJordan joked: "She was just trying to make sure his clothes were closer to the car."

Dogs are often attracted to their human's clothes for a few reasons. Mostly though, it is about their love for you.

With an exceptional sense of smell, dogs are used to their owner's scent and associate it with comfort and security. Clothes carry their wearer's unique scent and as a result will often bring a sense of comfort or security to canine companions.

It is particularly common for dogs who may experience separation anxiety when their owners aren't around, or if they're looking for reassurance to alleviate any anxiety. This is why some dog behavior experts will suggest giving your pet one of your worn T-shirts in their bed.

Some dogs may bring their owner's clothing items to seek attention or affection, knowing that moving or bringing the items will gain attention from their owner. While others are investigating and interacting with their owner's clothes as a form or play.

"I put it on my Instagram and my friends and family were cracking up," said Marfil. "I can't believe how many others find it funny, and so many people are asking for more.

"I love that I can share how funny she is," she added.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC