Man Finds Work Clothes Scattered in Yard, Solves Mystery With Night Camera

A Golden Retriever has been caught on camera stealing her owner's clothes under the cover of darkness.

In a hilarious video, three-year-old Riley was seen in her home in Sacramento, California, as she got to work hiding the clothes.

Owner Marnie Marfil told Newsweek: "My hubby got up for work and his clothes were gone from the bathroom counter. She has never done that before, so we didn't even think it was her."

Unsure how their dog even got up onto the counter, it wasn't until they investigated further that they realized what had happened.

"We actually thought it was one of our sons who took the clothes," said Marfil. "They were on the lawn the next day and I looked at the cameras in the backyard."

The evidence was damning, showing the moment that cheeky Riley ran through the house and into the backyard with her owner's work outfit in her mouth.

Cracking up, the owners couldn't believe it and shared Riley's antics on their TikTok account, @goldenrileygirl where it has been viewed 1.5 million times.

"Dang she really planned out that shorts heist," said TikTok user Joey Beau, while ItsJustJordan joked: "She was just trying to make sure his clothes were closer to the car."

Dogs are often attracted to their human's clothes for a few reasons. Mostly though, it is about their love for you.

With an exceptional sense of smell, dogs are used to their owner's scent and associate it with comfort and security. Clothes carry their wearer's unique scent and as a result will often bring a sense of comfort or security to canine companions.

It is particularly common for dogs who may experience separation anxiety when their owners aren't around, or if they're looking for reassurance to alleviate any anxiety. This is why some dog behavior experts will suggest giving your pet one of your worn T-shirts in their bed.

Some dogs may bring their owner's clothing items to seek attention or affection, knowing that moving or bringing the items will gain attention from their owner. While others are investigating and interacting with their owner's clothes as a form or play.

"I put it on my Instagram and my friends and family were cracking up," said Marfil. "I can't believe how many others find it funny, and so many people are asking for more.

"I love that I can share how funny she is," she added.

