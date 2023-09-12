Man Firing Employee Who Saved His Life on 9/11 Sparks Backlash

Do you remember where you were on 9/11? A common question many people have been asked when the anniversary of the tragic day comes around.

Bill Ellmore, former IBM executive and founder & CEO of Solomons Global Executive Services, marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 with a story that is facing some criticism for his actions after a coworker saved his life that day, but he says he's glad he did it.

In a post to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Ellmore recounts how he was set to be on United Flight 93, the plane that crashed down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, until his then-coworker called him the night before, instructing him to change his flight.

"I was booked on United Flight 93 on 9/11, 2001, flying nonstop from Newark NJ to San Francisco CA. Around midnight the night before, a coworker called me urging me to change my flight to fly into San Jose instead," Ellmore wrote. "This meant I had to give up my 1st class seat and move to a flight that left 20 minutes later (from the same gate) with a stopover in Denver. I was very reluctant but I did it."

American flags and flowers line the memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2023, in New York. A man is facing backlash for firing an employee who saved his life on 9/11, but he's standing by his decision. Getty Images

Just before Ellmore was set to board his later flight—after United Flight 93 had already taken off—the news broke that two planes had just hit the Twin Towers, and, as a result, all other planes were grounded.

Due to the advice given to Ellmore the day prior, Ellmore had just escaped the same tragic fate many had to endure that day.

The recollection posted to X garnered a lot of attention, with many praising the woman who was Ellmore's coworker for unintentionally saving his life.

"She saved your life with advice, which you followed. what ever happened to your coworker?" one X user wrote.

However, as many were curious about what happened to the woman, Ellmore states that he had to "fire her for poor performance."

The revelation led many to criticize Ellmore for his actions for how he treated the same coworker who saved his life.

"I don't think I've ever seen a more perfect representation of American work culture," an X user wrote.

While another X user said, "This is why the term 'The captain goes down with the ship' was made, because a captain definitely ain't saving you back."

Although Ellmore says he believes the coworker was used by God to make him move his flight, he stands by his actions to fire her because he says the reason he was originally booked on Flight 93 was due to her performance issues.

"These issues didn't improve afterwards and I delayed letting her go until my boss insisted it happen. From what I've been told by her, it was a wake up call that ultimately led to her excelling in her next job. I don't regret the action," Ellmore wrote.

Despite the reason for firing her, others believe they need to hear the coworker's side of the story.

"Omg, I hope the internet finds her so we can hear her side of this story," an X user wrote.