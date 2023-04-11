Man Goes Viral For Betting Jon Rahm Cries After Masters Win—'Made of Stone'

For one golfing gambler, the 2023 Masters win by Spanish star Jon Rahm was missing one thing... emotion.

In a video posted to TikTok, a punter by the name Joey D claimed to have placed a $500 bet on Rahm crying in the aftermath of his first Masters win, following a sensational few days of golf from the European.

In the 2-minute clip, the gambler went through a range of emotions as he willed the tears to come to Rahm, who remained as cool as ice throughout his celebrations.

Not even the arrival of his two young children could lead Rahm to tears, and the video of the experience is as almost dramatic as the tournament itself.

The video sees the gambler standing in front of a wall-mounted television as it shows Rahm holing his winning putt and the subsequent celebrations on the 18th green.

The person capturing the footage in the room, wrote on the viral clip: "Joey D bet on 'YES-MASTERS CHAMPION WILL CRY' for $500."

He then tells his friend: "Now you got to focus on tears. Give me some tears, you've got a long way to go."

The winning golfer then hugged his caddie and there was excitement in the room: "You can get it early, you might get it real early here."

After the hug Rahm, walks away and the friend exclaims: "Hold on, you're not getting tears yet"

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 Getty Images

Being a betting man, the one who placed the wager was unperturbed and had a feeling when the emotions would spill out: "When the mom comes, when the mom comes"

His friend advised differently, saying: "I would focus more on the child, it's a cold start."

The gambler was adamant though: "Come on, grab your stuff, this is the moment."

The friend was encouraging, urging: "Come on, give him some tears—she's coming, she's coming."

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with his son Kepa Cahill Rahm and his father, Edorta Rahm, on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 Getty Images

With this, Rahm's wife—Kelly Cahill—and a child arrived on the scene, to much excitement in the room: "This is the moment I need!"

As they hug, it soon became apparent that Rahm's emotions were not going to crack: "This is not the start you wanted, hold on"

Rahm then picks up his child, with the gambler clapping his hands in excitement: "Here we go!"

After exclaiming that there was a tear, his friend advises: "Don't force it"

To which the punter exclaimed, pointing at Rahm on the TV screen: "This guy is made of stone"

The friend began to see the funny side to the golfer's lack of emotion, laughing: "You're not getting tears Joey D"

Jon Rahm of Spain acknowledges patrons as he approaches the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 Getty Images

To which Joey D replied: "He's got his kid in his arms so should be getting tears by now."

The winning moment of the bet became real again when Rahm's eldest child joined them, with cries in the room of "He's got a second kid!"

The gambler states "he's got two kids, here we go," but when Rahm continued with his stiff upper lip, the person with money riding on the outcome pleaded: "Bring another member of the family out—is that his dad."

It soon becomes apparent that the $500 wager had gone down the drain and he admitted: "The tear ducts are untouched... how does he not have emotion?"

The friend replied: "He's a killer."

