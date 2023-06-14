Hearts Melt Over Man Filmed Hand-Feeding His Street Cat: 'His Smile'

The adorable moment a man tried to hand-feed his cat before smiling directly at the camera has gone viral and melted millions of hearts online.

The video was posted by TikTok user @helenalienn_ on June 12 showing the man encouraging the cat to eat small bites of a delicious treat. Judging by the cat's reaction to the food, he wasn't so sure about the food and turned his head away.

Once the man in the video looked up and noticed @helenalienn_ filming the adorable moment, he instantly smiled straight at her and the duo shared a lovely moment with each other.

Since the video was posted online, it has already generated over 2.8 million views and more than 725,000 likes in just a few days.

A file photo of a cat looking lovingly towards a man. TikTok users have loved the precious bond between a man and a street cat he was trying to feed. Neniya/Getty Images

Although it isn't entirely clear what food the man was trying to feed the street cat in the video, there are plenty of different foods that are safe to feed our feline friends. According to Purina, cooked meats are generally safe for cats to eat, as long as they are thoroughly cooked and don't contain any bones.

Vegetables, eggs and fish also make for enticing treats worthy of your cat, and small portions can provide ample nutrition.

There are, however, many types of foods that owners should avoid feeding a cat, and one of the most surprising of all is dairy. While many people will know the popular phrase, 'the cat that got the cream,' that isn't actually very advisable. In fact, cats are lactose intolerant and milk can make a cat very unwell.

Although they might be delicious to humans, other things that people should avoid letting their cat try include grapes, coffee, tea, garlic, seeds, alcohol and types of nuts.

The video, which was captured in Kyiv, Ukraine, has stirred up plenty of emotions by fellow TikTok users who love the bond between the man and his cat. Among the 3,500 comments on the post already, many people have highlighted the wonderful smile the man offered when he saw the poster filming.

One person commented on the video: "His smile melted my heart."

Another person wrote: "So much love in that person," and someone else commented: "I just know he's the sweetest person ever."

Many people also noted how loving the man appeared to be with the cat, as one comment reads: "Pure hearts treat animals with respect and love."

Newsweek reached out to @helenalienn_ via TikTok for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.