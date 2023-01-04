Man Held Bumble Date Captive for Five Days, Authorities Say

A Texas woman was held captive and tortured for five days by a man she had met on a dating app, according to authorities.

The victim had matched with 21-year-old Zachary Mills on Bumble, court documents cited by the Houston Chronicle show, and had agreed to meet him on December 24. Mills went to pick the woman up at her home and drove her to his apartment in the 8000 block of Augusta Pines in Spring, Harris County, according to the documents.

The woman—who has not been officially identified—told the court that Mills tried to initiate sex from the moment they got inside the apartment, and began to assault her when she refused his advances. She was not allowed to leave his place, according to court documents, and every attempt at escape caused him to assault her more, the woman told officers.

The woman was held captive for five days, during which she told police she was denied food or water, and repeatedly physically and sexually assaulted.

According to court documents, Mills hit the woman with his fist and bit her neck and face, before using a screwdriver handle against her which caused her serious bodily injury.

The woman had her first chance to escape when Mills left the apartment on December 29, five days after she had been held captive in the property. Court documents state that, when Mills went to his father's house, the woman gathered her clothes and ran out of the apartment.

She was then helped by a neighbor, as reported by Constable Mark Herman from Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

"On December 29, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to an apartment complex in the 24200 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a female victim that was severely assaulted by a male suspect she met on an online dating platform, identified as Zachary Mills," Herman wrote in a Facebook post.

"Further investigation revealed that she arrived at his residence on December 24th and was held her against her will until she was able to escape and seek help from a neighbor on December 29th. She was then transported to a local hospital to have her injuries treated."

According to Herman, officers executed a search warrant at Mills' residence on December 30 and arrested him. He was charged with first degree aggravated kidnapping and booked into Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $50,000 by the 351st District Court. Herman added that additional charges against Mills may be filed later following further investigation.

Newsweek has contacted Harris County Constable Precinct 4 for more information and has asked Bumble for comment.

The Houston Chronicle quoted a Bumble spokesperson as saying in a statement that the company was "shocked and saddened" about the alleged crime. Mills' profile was blocked on the app and Bumble had a team ready to respond to requests from law enforcement, it said.