Man Hilariously Fails to Notice New 65 Inch TV Despite Watching It for Days

A video of a man seemingly failing to notice that he had received a brand new 65-inch TV as a gift despite having watched it for a couple of days has gone viral since it was shared online.

In a clip uploaded to TikTok on Monday, user oh.steph.tok shared a video where a woman and father were seemingly ready to have their photo taken together in front of a large TV.

But the woman took the opportunity to reveal that the very TV they stood in front of had only been unveiled two days ago and was a gift for her husband.

The woman said: "I would like everyone to know that for Christmas I got my husband a 65-inch color TV that he hasn't even noticed for the last 2 days he's been watching it, hasn't noticed it, has no idea it's a new TV. And he is just oblivious to the whole fact that it's a new TV."

Stunned by the revelation, the husband turned towards the TV and added: "Where? This is it? Oh, darling that's so sweet. That's so sweet. Why you play these little tricks on me like this?"

Oh.steph.tok captioned the video "My Dad is EXTREMELY OBSERVANT!!!!" and added the comment: "Ladies, get yourself a man who has no idea what's going on!!! Like ever!!"

According to the career website Zippia, Americans spend hundreds of dollars on Christmas gifts. It said on average Americans spent $932 each on holiday spending this year and that 60 percent preferred to do this online.

Zippia's report also found that the total U.S. spending on gifts is expected to reach $178 billion in 2022 and that 40 percent of Christmas sales happened between December 15 and 24.

Between 2006 and 2022, the amount of money Americans spent on holiday gifts has increased by about 12.8 percent, Zippia added.

Since being shared on December 26, the clip has been seen more than 3 million times and has attracted some 494,100 likes.

The overwhelming majority of commenters found the situation hilarious and compared the TikTok user's father to their own.

TikTok user LisaLisaLisa said: "This is my dad too. We say he's a guest in his own life."

HushLoveHush added: "I need a side by side difference of the TVs now."

While Laurie Langdok posted: "The way his eyes keep moving trying to process."

Justthere for thelaughs commented: "I love his face the entire time. The love is there."

Newsweek has contacted oh.steph.tok for comment.