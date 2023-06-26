Man in Hospital Bed Killed by Stray Bullet That Pierced Wall

A man lying in a hospital bed was killed by a stray bullet that pierced the wall, according to reports.

Daniel Ribeiro Campos da Silva, 68, had been hospitalized for two years in a hospital in Vitória, a city on the southeastern coast of Brazil in the state of Espírito Santo.

But near the hospital early Sunday local time, a stray bullet from a shootout flew through the wall of the man's unit and hit him in the temple, G1 reported.

The man had been hospitalized after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, according to a relative, Jerusa Durr Aguiar.

Stock image of a man in a hospital bed. A man in a hospital bed in Brazil was killed by a stray bullet that pierced the wall during a shootout. iStock

"He didn't verbalize, but he was lucid. He recognized us, gave us a thumbs up, interacted," Aguiar said.

Da Silva was on the fifth floor of Total Health palliative care clinic, inside the Life Vix Mall Complex medical center in Vitória.

After the man was shot, hospital staff called his family and requested that they come to the clinic while the shootout was still going.

"My daughter-in-law received a call at 4 a.m. from the clinic asking her to go there urgently," Aguiar said. "She even asked the doctor if he had died, but he only replied that she should go there urgently. When she arrived, there was still a lot of shooting."

Upon learning of his death, Aguiar said she initially thought that he died of disease and was surprised to learn about the stray bullet.

"We are in a state of shock. This morning, my daughter called me and said that Daniel had died," Aguiar said. "I replied, 'The will of the Lord was done, but she said, 'No, mother, he was killed with a shot in the head."

In a statement, Total Health said that it deeply regrets what happened and that the clinic is providing all assistance to the patient's family.

"The company also reiterates that it has taken all measures to guarantee prompt assistance and save the life of the patient who, unfortunately, did not resist and died. The company remains at the disposal of the family and the competent authorities to provide clarifications," the statement said.

On Sunday morning, the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, said on social media that the case is being investigated by the security forces.

The military police reported that the shootout involved drug dealers in the vicinity of a nearby supermarket. Several shots were directed at police, who ended up cornered near the health complex.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the death of Daniel Ribeiro Campos da Silva, TV Gazeta reported.