Man Kills Estranged Wife While Holding Family Hostage: Police

A man allegedly fatally shot his estranged wife at her home while negotiating with officers, according to Texas police.

Georgetown police were alerted to reports Ricardo Quinones, 38, was holding his daughter and estranged wife hostage at about 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a statement released on Facebook by the police department, the child was the one who made the call to the police.

The news release said: "During the incident, and while officers were attempting to negotiate with Mr. Quinones, he fatally shot his estranged wife and fled the house. The daughter was able to escape the house through a window into police custody."

An officer outside shot at Quinones as he left the home, although police did not know whether he was injured, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, the shooting on Tuesday is the only incident where a woman was fatally shot in Georgetown since January 1 this year.

Domestic violence center Shelter House has said there are about 16,800 homicides due to intimate partner violence. It said anywhere between 3.3 million and 10 million children witness domestic violence annually.

Georgetown police said: "This is a tragic, family-violence incident and we do not believe the general community is at risk. The shelter-in-place directive for the immediate area has been lifted, however, residents are still encouraged to 'see something, say something.'"

Police added that Quinones had been taken into custody in Colombus, Texas. No further information regarding the charges was shared by the police.

The name of Quinones' estranged wife has also been withheld by police, pending notification to her family.

Newsweek has contacted the Georgetown Police Department for comment.

In November, Paul Buckner Jacobs Jr., 60, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-fiancée Pankaja Venugopal, 57, according to Riverside police in California.

According to a police statement: "The woman's son stated she had been having recent issues with her ex-fiancée and she had not been heard from that day.

"When officers arrived, they went inside the house and discovered the woman to be deceased and an apparent victim of a gunshot wound."

Jacobs Jr. has since been booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and is being held on a murder charge. His bail was set to $1 million.