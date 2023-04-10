Man Leaves Terrifying Surprise For People Moving Into Home: 'Heart Attack'

A man moving houses has left the internet in stitches with a hilarious prank for the new tenants.

The Redditor, known as Plasma, shared how he left a terrifying surprise for the people moving into his old home—a floating doll's head in the crawlspace.

The user from South Carolina shared a picture of the prank on Reddit's r/funny forum where it has received over 45,000 upvotes.

He wrote: "Moving out of house. Left something in the crawlspace for when the new residents start to snoop," alongside a picture of a doll's head suspended in the crawlspace of the home.

A picture of the prank pulled by the departing renter. The doll's head in a crawlspace divided opinion online with some suggesting that it was cruel. u/plasma2002/Reddit

Plasma told Newsweek: "Whenever you move into a new place, it's always natural and fun to explore it more than you did when you first saw it. The thrill of finding something interesting, like a sealed safe, or a walled-off hidden room compels us all. I wanted to give a playful head nod to the next renter of the house."

In thousands of comments, Redditors were amused by the prank and left their reactions in the comments.

"Someone gonna s*** their pants when they discover Basement Barbie," joked one reply, while another said: "At least put one of those small airline bottles of booze in there with it for them to recover from the shock."

Others felt that the moving Redditor was taking things a little far with the prank: "Someone's going to have a heart attack," said one reply, while another said: "That's.....that's just mean, man."

"The head is actually an old cosmology practice mannequin which was given to me as a gag joke. I love that it gets to be re-gifted in this way," said Plasma. "I hope that thing has many more fun adventures ahead of itself."

When the new renter discovers the crawlspace prank, they'll be far from the first people to find something unusual in their home. From people finding secret attic rooms to over $4000 in cash, it is evident that having a good look around your new home is worth it.

Many commenters said that Plasma's prank was unfair, but he said it was all meant for good fun.

"Many internet commenters think I took it too far by playing unnecessary head games, and some even accusing me of a future murder," he said. "That's the nature of an internet comment storm though. Almost as much backlash as when you use an incorrect word in your post title. You just need to take it all in stride and keep your head held high. But let's face the facts, there's also a ton of support from the people who can use their head and understand the playfulness of the prank."