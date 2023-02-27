Man Making Apartment 'Hostile' Until Roommate's Girlfriend Pays Rent Backed

A man making his apartment a "hostile environment" to live in—until his roommate's girlfriend pays rent—is being applauded online.

In a post to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/Forward_Society_2253 said he had lived with his friend Matt for two years. For a long time, there were no issues, until Matt got a new girlfriend.

"Matt's girlfriend 'Sarah' pretty much lives with us, despite not paying rent," he wrote.

"I won't lie, she annoys me no end. She's an entitled airhead who thinks the world revolves around her."

Sarah claims that she has a condition that causes her to get nauseous at the "smell and sight of certain foods." She lives on a diet of corndogs and chicken tenders, and has apparently been complaining about the meals Forward_Society_2253 cooks.

"Unfortunately for her, I like to cook. I love heavily spiced foods and love to cook Asian-style dishes. So, living with a toddler who can't stand the smell really sucks," he said.

"Sarah has always complained about me cooking 'smelly' foods and has asked me to stop or do it when she's 'not home.'

"Well, considering she doesn't pay rent and spends 18 hours a day at my home I have not accommodated her at all."

One night, Matt and Sarah sat the poster down and told him he needs to stop cooking, and accused him of making the apartment a "hostile environment."

"Sarah cannot stand it anymore. Apparently, she had a mental breakdown last week when I was cooking curry," he explained.

"I told both of them to p*** off until Sarah starts paying her share of the rent. Matt said that because he lives here his opinion matters as well and he wants me to stop.

"I told him no to that as well because he's only doing this because Sarah is being a baby."

A massive argument ensued, with Matt and Sarah moving into her parent's home temporarily.

"I said good riddance, at least I did, until I told the story to my co-workers and they were all shocked," he continued.

"They say I am being a complete a******. This has given me second thoughts on if I was the a******in the fight we had."

In the poll attached to the post, Reddit users voted Forward_Society_2253 "NTA" or "Not the a******," with the story receiving almost 15,000 upvotes and over 2,000 comments.

It's Normal to Argue With Your Roommate, But Don't 'Fight Fire With Fire'

Whether stealing the door from the communal washing machine or making out with your best friend, living with a roommate isn't always easy.

Chase Cassine, a behavioral health specialist at DePaul Community Health Centers, said boundaries are essential when sharing your space—even with a friend or family member.

"Even under the most optimal circumstances, roommates will have disagreements and conflicts can arise," he told Newsweek.

"The key is learning how to effectively resolve issues and prevent passive aggression, which fuels resentment, confusion and negatively impacts relationships with others."

To solve conflict in a healthy manner, Cassine recommends working together to find a compromise, rather than one person always getting their way.

"Although it is our natural inclination to 'fight fire with fire,' you actually want to do less emotional reacting and more constructive responding," he said.

"Allow yourself to hear their perspective, even if you disagree. That way nobody leaves the table feeling slighted because ultimately people want to feel heard, seen and respected."

'This Is a Hill to Die On'

Redditors were shocked by Matt and Sarah's demands, with invisible-bug calling her "ridiculous."

"I have a very sensitive sense of smell/taste, [but] I can't imagine having the kind of audacity required to tell someone they aren't allowed to cook in their own home," she said.

Alexisreneaa99 agreed, writing: "I am autistic and I have arfid, so my [palate] is pretty limited, [but] I do not expect other people to change their diet for my comfort."

"This is a hill to die on," commented Nimbupani2000. "You didn't agree to her moving, she isn't paying rent."

Hairy-Mousse-5263 said: "Smells are gonna be everywhere and to ask someone to stop cooking in their own kitchen in an apartment they pay for while squatting is just another level of entitlement."

"Or is she pregnant and they aren't telling you?" wondered WhyDoPplSuckSoMuch. "I was turned off by scents and seeing certain foods when I was pregnant."

While Heavy_Sand5228 commented: "The good thing is this disagreement has led to them running out of the apartment for the time being.

"Which makes it a perfect opportunity to tell the landlord that OP's roommate is (most likely) violating his lease by having a guest stay for as long as Sarah has."

Newsweek reached out to u/Forward_Society_2253 for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Are you and your friend stuck in an argument? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek family.