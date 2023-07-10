Man Notices Something Strange Sticking Out Car Exhaust: 'Call an Exorcist'

A New York car owner sent social media into meltdown after sharing a picture of what he found sticking out of his automobile's exhaust.

With life often proving hectic, things like car maintenance can sometimes get overlooked by the average motorist.

In a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. car owners conducted by OnePoll on behalf of SimpleTire, three in five drivers admitted that usually someone else is the first to point out if their vehicle needs work done.

That was certainly the case for Pascal, a New York based motorist who recently took to Reddit under the handle PasThePercs to share the automobile-based discovery that left him scratching his head.

"My girlfriend noticed it one morning and called me out of concern," Pascal told Newsweek. "I'd never seen or heard of anything like this so I was puzzled too initially."

A car owner found what looked like hair coming out of their car exhaust. The image sparked any number of gags and, eventually, a logical explanation. PasThePercs

His exhaust appeared to have blonde hair coming from inside it. "It looked so similar to real hair," Pascal said.

Confused at the discovery, Pascal decided to share a picture of it to Reddit, prompting any number of weird and often hilarious theories as to what it might be.

"Turn around. Call an exorcist," one user wrote, with another informing him: "I think your muffler is going through puberty." A third joked: "Chewbacca banged your car, dude," while a fourth quipped: "In the 70's all the tailpipes looked like that."

Elsewhere, one Redditor commented: "It's an age thing, just like when I got older and started growing hair out of my ears," with another adding: "Your car is cheating on you." Not to be outdone, one user said: "Your car is changing from a girl into a woman," with a fellow joker chiming in with the gag: "So that's where my barbie went..."

Among the raft of quips and gags, some users did offer an explanation as to what had actually happened and it turned out to be something pretty ordinary.

"It's Muffler hair, it's a sound dampener inside your muffler," Pascal explained. "Totally normal for it to come out when the muffler gets old, apparently just needed some exhaust work at a local muffler shop."

Despite the ribbing received, Pascal has no regrets about sharing the picture to social media. "I posted it on Reddit because I thought people would get a kick out it," he said.

In fact, he's loved the responses received. "My favorite theory that cracked me up was that I was just trying to build an alibi by making the post on Reddit," he said.

Ultimately, he also came away having learned something about cars. "At first [when I was told it was from the muffler] I was super confused until I looked into it online. I just thought someone was messing with me," he said.

He's now planning on taking his car in to get the problem fixed next week.

