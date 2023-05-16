How Man Earns Trust of Stray Cat Over 9 Months Shared in Endearing Clip

A heartwarming video of a man finally petting a stray cat he has been looking after for nine months has gone viral on TikTok with more than 1.3 million views.

In the video, TikTok user Kyle Parnell films the ginger and white cat he named Keepsake eating on his back porch while he tentatively attempts to pet him.

The caption reads, "How's that for progress?."

Parnell documents some of the challenges he experienced while trying to take care of Keepsake, including building him a house and fighting through the winter, fighting off a raccoon, nursing battle wounds, and enjoying catnip.

A stock image of a cat in a shelter.

"He was slow to trust, and quick to run away," Parnell explains in the video, "but nine months of chill vibes and shamelessly intoxicating him with catnip has all built to this day." Parnell can be seen gently petting Keepsake, who appears to be enjoying it.

Seeing if he "could keep the ball rolling," he opens the door to see if Keepsake will come into the house and he appears to walk in, while the text reads, "and the day proved to have a few surprises yet."

"I feel like this is how the first human who domesticated a wild cat did it thousands of years ago," commented one user. Another said, "I am so happy for you all, my stray lives inside now, it's just gone a year since he first got the courage to come in after I finally won his trust."

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reports that there are an estimated 60 million to 100 million stray cats in the U.S. "Feral cats live short, hard lives on the streets," PETA says. "They never die of "old age." Contagious diseases such as herpes viral conjunctivitis, feline AIDS, leukemia and infectious peritonitis are common in cats left outdoors. Even easily treatable conditions can become deadly for cats who are not seen by veterinarians and are not routinely handled and examined."

If stray cats do end up in shelters, they are often euthanized and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports that 3.2 million cats enter shelters in the U.S every year, and about 530,000 are euthanized each year.

