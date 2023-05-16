Man Praised for Canceling Vacation With His Wife for Not Paying Her Share

The internet has praised a man who canceled a holiday with his wife because she could no longer afford to pay her share after giving money to her often-jobless ex-husband.

The post was shared on Reddit earlier in May under the username u/cancelledvacation. The man explained that, because he makes way more money than his wife and she has a son from a previous marriage, they share all their bills 70/30. However, when it comes to luxuries and vacations, each pays their own half.

The couple had planned a vacation together and agreed to split the costs as usual. However, his wife could then no longer afford to pay for her share. Her ex-husband, who lives with their 23-year-old son, had called her saying he needed money to fix his car and pay rent. She'd given him almost $5,000.

Stock images of a woman crying on the sofa because her holiday was canceled and (inset bottom right) of a person giving somebody else money. The internet has praised a man who canceled his holiday with his wife when she couldn't pay her share, after she gave all her money to her ex and adult son. Getty Images

Evan Schein is partner and head of litigation at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein law firm in New York City. He told Newsweek that talking about money is one of the hardest things for a couple to do.

The husband wrote: "When she and I got together I told her I wouldn't mind paying extra for things here and there until her son was 18 and working or in school so she could take care of him.

"For the majority of our relationship, he has lived with his father. He decided against college or trade school and hasn't expressed any interest in starting to figure out a plan for the immediate future let alone his life. He floats from job to job, and his father is pretty much the same since the kid graduated," the husband added.

"Therein lies the problem: every few months they'll call her for a few hundred dollars here, a few hundred there, 20 bucks this week, 80 the next," the man explained. "Sometimes it's her son calling for help, sometimes it's her ex-husband. This has caused her to be short on funds for our plans, or things she volunteered to cover on more than one occasion. Her reasoning when [it's] her ex asking is that since their son still lives with him, she has to help him. I get that to a point."

After giving her ex-husband almost $5,000, his wife told him she couldn't pay for her share of the holiday. When he told her he would cancel the holiday because of that instead of paying for her, she called him a "heartless a**." She added that she's just "taking care of her son."

Schein said: "In this situation, the canceling of the vacation is the icing on the cake, but it is clear that the money issues started long before now. It is understandable that the husband feels financially betrayed, while the wife may have her reasons for helping out her son and her ex.

"If this couple cannot get on the same financial page, the canceling of the vacation will likely be the least of their concerns," Schein added. "To help them communicate more effectively and facilitate the money discussion, working with a marital counselor or a financial counselor is recommended."

The Reddit post quickly went viral, receiving over 13,000 upvotes and 2,600 comments on the platform. Most users have sided with the man, writing that his wife is "enabling" the behavior of her ex and the son.

One user, ed_lv, commented: "Why are you married to her though, since she clearly puts her ex and grown son before you and your marriage? She's enabling their financial irresponsibility, and that will never change."

And extinct_diplodocus wrote: "Wife is supporting two fully capable adults who find it easier to get handouts than work a steady job or make reasonable decisions about spending. It appears she will continue to do this unless she's shown real-world consequences."

ProfPlumDidIt added: "She has crossed the line from 'helping her son' and is well into 'enabling her son AND her ex.' You're right that they're both able-bodied adults and they're both CHOOSING to be lazy because they know your ex will give them whatever they ask for; son could have continued working but didn't because he didn't want to ride a bus - that is a choice, not a need.

"Honestly you should spend the time you would have been on vacation talking with your wife about learning the difference between helping and enabling; if she wants her son to live a full adult life, she has to accept that continuing to bail him out of unpleasant situations will hold him back," ProfPlumDidIt wrote.

Newsweek reached out to u/cancelledvacation for comment via Reddit chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a similar family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.