Man's Reason for 'Purposefully Sabotaging' His Sister's Wedding Applauded

A wedding planner's reason for "purposefully sabotaging" his sister's nuptials is being cheered by Reddit users.

In a post to the Am I the A******? (AITA) subreddit, user u/planstowed said his "party trick" is guessing how long clients' marriages will last based on their behavior during the wedding planning stage.

"If you ask anyone in the industry, there are specific indicators while working with a couple that allow us to be able to gauge compatibility," the 31-year-old said.

"I can usually get down to around a six-month window when predicting when photos of each other will disappear from socials."

A file photo of a destroyed wedding cake. The poster said his "party trick" is accurately predicting how long his clients' marriages will last. mofles/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Only a few close friends and family members know about this skill, including his sister. Usually, planstowed has a rule about not working with family or relatives, but after his sister begged him to help plan her wedding, he gave in.

The pair have been working together for months, and until now, everything had gone smoothly. However, his sister recently asked him to predict how long her own marriage would last, leading to a quarrel.

At first, planstowed tried to jokingly move on from the question, but his sister kept pushing him.

"After her continually bothering me about this for at least 15 minutes, I finally told her I thought they would last forever," he said.

"She claimed she didn't believe me and wanted my real number, so I shrugged and told her the truth: A year and a half."

Unfortunately, his sister did not like his answer, calling him a "homewrecker."

"She finally left, and I emailed her saying I would no longer be involved in planning," he said.

"I gave her the contact information for all of the vendors we were working with, but told her the venue would no longer be available as they only book to people they have existing relationships with and my involvement was necessary."

A file photo of a man and woman choosing wedding flowers using a tablet app. The Redditor didn't want to help plan his sister's wedding, as he has a rule against working with family and friends. DragonImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

His sister told their parents that he was "purposefully sabotaging" her wedding, and that he was "unforgivably rude" to her for asking a "playful question."

"Now I'm wondering if I'm in the wrong," he said. "AITA?"

According to therapist Ludovica Colella, whether or not a couple will last depends on shared values, conflict management skills, and having a genuine interest in one another.

"These essential elements distinguish them from couples whose relationships are built on short-term needs and goals, which can change over time," she told Newsweek.

Describing shared values as "the cornerstone" of lasting relationships, couples who are on the same page are better able to handle life's obstacles.

"This shared vision provides a framework for decision-making, problem-solving, and working towards a common purpose," she said.

How a couple handles conflict is also crucial for lasting love, as is taking the time to appreciate your partner and understand their feelings.

"Instead of resorting to destructive patterns like criticism or personal attacks, they choose open and respectful communication," Colella said.

"While actively engaging in each other's lives demonstrates a commitment to growth, empathy, and ongoing connection."

Planstowed doesn't believe that his sister's marriage will stand the test of time, as she doesn't allow her fiancé to make any decisions.

A file photo of a man and woman arguing on a sofa.The poster's sister told their parents that he was "purposefully sabotaging" her wedding. fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"I saw that there was very little compromise going on. My sister had something of a 'my way or the highway' mentality when he would offer input," he said.

"It's how the bumps are handled (and sometimes how many bumps there are) that usually tip me off that they might not last."

The majority of Reddit users backed the poster, voting him "NTA" or "Not the A******."

"Her behavior was super inappropriate. Clearly she doesn't respect boundaries," said meeseeks2020.

"If you push and push to be told information, you alone are responsible for the consequence that hearing it brings," agreed south3y.

"With an attitude like that, she probably won't make it to the altar," said agoldgold.

"I wonder if she actually doesn't want to, and that is why she was pressing for a number so hard," wrote SoftServeMonk.

"Right," agreed liyinkun. "I thought it was very weird that she wasn't happy with hearing 'forever.'"

However, some users felt planstowed was in the wrong, and should have kept his thoughts to himself.

"Seriously dude, you work in event planning and you haven't learned how to graciously lie?" said alicesheadband.

"You didn't have to give her your 'real' answer," commented coffeemom23. "And you didn't have to pull the rug out from under her whole wedding plan."

"Both sides are terrible," wrote Jxb1000. "Her for pushing and you for even advertising this 'trick' and giving in."

Newsweek reached out to u/planstowed for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

