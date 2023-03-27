Man Praised for Rejecting In-Laws' Expensive Wedding Gift, Prenup Demands

Prenuptial agreements can create security and reduce stress in a marriage or they can be a deal breaker. The latter was almost the case for a frustrated fiancé who asked Reddit users their opinion on his reaction to being asked to sign a prenuptial agreement by his fiancée's parents.

In the post, 29-year-old software engineer Irfan writes that he immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan when he was 6 years old. He said that his parents worked extremely hard to provide for him and his siblings and prioritized their education. He was able to attend college through a combination of "student loans, scholarships, and part-time jobs."

"My dad always told me it was his dream to live in a house that he owned, since we'd always rented, but he couldn't save up enough since we were renting in expensive areas with good schools," he said. Sadly, his father died when he was 17, and his mother died three years ago "due to COVID."

By contrast, his fiancée "grew up fairly wealthy," with private schools, foreign holidays each year, business-class flights and no educational debt. He said that "she's an extremely intelligent person, and besides funding her education, her parents are in no way responsible for her accomplishments."

His salary is "about 250K," while his girlfriend is on "about 120K."

Irfan's issue is with his future in-laws' offer to buy the couple a house as a wedding present, with a catch. "Pretty quickly," he explained, "her parents told us that the house would be in her name only and that they expected us to sign a prenup to protect any (and only) pre-marriage assets 'just in case.' I was insulted that they thought I was after their money at all since I make more than she does anyway."

He said he would not live in a house that he did not own, which upset his fiancée and her parents.

"Aw, hell no!" commented one user, "So, what's hers is hers, and anything you get in the future is hers, too? You need a good lawyer...but if you need that good a lawyer, I'd rethink marrying into this family (because they've already made it clear you aren't really part of the family)."

Irfan told Newsweek, "It did make me feel pretty bad, I'm very frugal and careful with money. However, I had no assets myself, and it will take me time to build anything up, but I do want to fulfill my father's dream and own my own house."

Despite being offended by the offer, Irfan said, "I really believe that they just want to protect their daughter. Many people had other suggestions, but I do believe they're good people."

Lois Liberman, a New York-based litigator in matrimonial and family law practice at the Blank Rome law firm, told Newsweek: "Very often prenuptial negotiations unearth issues that you may not have seen during your courtship, certain fears or issues that cause them anxiety or unease.

She continued: "If you are the one being asked to sign a prenuptial agreement before the wedding, you should obviously consult an attorney before making any requests, to understand what you are being asked to waive and the financial significance of same. There are many types of things—clauses to be requested—you could ask to be included in the agreement, but it would depend upon what is being asked of you in the prenuptial agreement. No matter what, you need to understand what happens in the event of divorce and or death."

Here are Liberman's top five questions to ask when dealing with a prenuptial agreement such as this one:

1. Why do they want a prenuptial agreement?

"You need to understand the rationale behind the request in order to find out what/who is the driving force behind the request. Is it something that their family wants or has demanded be executed to protect family wealth? They might have heard horror stories or rumors about other people. Or do they have their doubts about you or the relationship?"

2. What are they trying to accomplish through the prenuptial agreement?

"What are the terms that they are looking to include? Do they want to protect assets, push you out of anticipated inheritances family trusts? Do they want you to waive rights to maintenance, or are they more concerned by death or divorce?"

3. What are you getting in return for the waivers that they are asking for in the prenuptial agreement?

"What payments or property rights, if any, are they offering to you in exchange for the waivers that they are asking that you agree to in the prenuptial agreement? What guarantees are you getting, if any, with regards to how much you will walk away from the marriage with, based upon the length of the marriage, in exchange for such waivers? Or is he/she just asking you to trust them?"

4. How much are they worth and what is their income?

"Notwithstanding how long couples may have dated or even lived together, it is not uncommon for couples not to have an actual understanding about how much the other is worth and/or their actual income. If your partner is asking you to enter into a prenuptial agreement, they must provide you with a list of their assets and liabilities and a representation about their income. Sometimes this information is a complete shock to the other. Whether a prenuptial agreement is being requested of you or not, you should have a full understanding of your partner's finances and they of yours and have an understanding on how finances will be handled in the household before getting married."

5. Are you going to provide me with counsel fees in order to retain an attorney?

"When your partner is asking that you enter into a prenuptial agreement, they are usually looking for certain protections in the agreement which will benefit them. They are also usually the more monied person. Accordingly, you have every right to ask them to provide you with the funds to retain an attorney. If they say that their lawyer said that they can't, that is not accurate. They should neither select nor pay your attorney directly, but they can certainly provide you with the funds to retain counsel."

In an update on Reddit, Irfan said, "She said she was going to tell her parents that she wasn't going to accept unless both of our names were on it. I told her to slow down again, and I got her to agree to me paying for a quarter of it," a proposal that her parents finally agreed to.

Despite the unfortunate situation, Irfan told Newsweek that he has no intention of dwelling on it. "I don't see my fiancée any differently. She's still the wonderful woman I fell in love with. She's generous, kind and extremely loving. I still respect her mother and father tremendously, and nothing has really changed, which is good because I really enjoy their family dinners!"

