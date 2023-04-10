Man refusing to take heavily pregnant girlfriend to the hospital slammed

A man has been criticized online for refusing to take his heavily pregnant girlfriend to the hospital after she complained of pain.

In a now-viral Reddit post on the popular r/AmItheA****** subreddit, the man revealed that his pregnant 21-year-old girlfriend had been experiencing discomfort and asked him to take her to the hospital. The man refused on the basis that he didn't consider her discomfort a health issue that needed treatment.

"This pregnancy has been nothing short of chaotic," the man wrote online. "My girlfriend has never experienced pregnancy and she's terrified to give birth, so any feeling of discomfort she freaks out. I'm not trying to downplay that. I'm frustrated because I feel like she's taking advantage of the fact that she can get me to do things for her just because she's pregnant."

A stock image shows a pregnant woman experiencing contractions. A Redditor has shared that he refused to take his girlfriend to hospital after she complained of pregnancy pain. Getty Images

The Redditor went on to share that his girlfriend began complaining that she was in pain and expressing worry that something could be wrong with the baby. The woman demanded to be taken to hospital to check that everything was OK, but since the couple had already been to the hospital on four previous occasions for similar incidents the man refused.

"I had to go to work because we are severely understaffed, so I told her that if she still didn't feel good tonight we could go make sure everything was okay. She got upset with me, and she told me that I never take her pain serious. I told her that I can't drop everything any time she feels any discomfort," the man said.

The man's girlfriend has stopped talking to him and the pair have fallen out. The Redditor raised in his post that he feels her behavior since then has been manipulative as she has been withholding information regarding their unborn child.

Since it was first shared to the social media platform on April 3 by @JoeLaken, the Reddit post has been commented on nearly 5,000 times. The Redditor's dilemma has sparked debate online and the comments section shows many users slamming the man for his refusal to take his girlfriend to hospital for a fifth time and but some criticizing the woman for her "manipulative" behavior.

"Your [girlfriend] is pregnant and you're minimizing her symptoms as discomfort, you should have thought of this before you got her pregnant," one user wrote.

"She's like 6-months-pregnant with her first pregnancy and she's only gotten so anxious she went to the hospital 4 times? This woman is resilient. I worked in a [maternity] clinic and we had patients that would call the crisis triage line at least weekly," another user said.

Other users expressed concern that the Redditor's girlfriend's pregnancy could be high-risk, and that her symptoms shouldn't be dismissed.

Some Redditors were unsympathetic: "Did she do everything right?…She disregarded her boyfriend's concerns. And then it turns out he was right all along. She is definitely the a****** for disregarding the OP's very valid concerns and feelings. I can only imagine if the roles were reversed."

Should the Man Have Prioritized His Girlfriend's Wellbeing?

According to licensed mental health counselor, Melanie Cooke, the short answer is to that question is yes.

"Making time for your partner has to be an active choice and an intentional top priority among all the other priorities and choices we have to make in the day," Cooke told Newsweek.

The counselor advises that people who feel like they're no longer a priority for their partner, regardless of the situation, should have a discussion with their other half to try to rebalance the dynamic.

"Sharing how you feel with openness and curiosity really goes a long way. The key here is also time," she said.

"When tensions and emotions are running high, sharing that you feel like you're no longer a priority in the moment might only make your partner more defensive, rather than receptive and open to collaborative solutions," Cooke said.

"Your feelings are valid and need to be communicated, so sharing them with your partner during a neutral time, not in the moment of frustration, will give you the best chance of being heard, respected and reassured," she added.

If you're feeling like you're no longer a priority to your partner, Cooke advises that you share how you feel with openness and curiosity, but only when any tensions or emotions have settled.

"When tensions and emotions are running high, sharing that you feel like you're no longer a priority in the moment might only make your partner more defensive, rather than receptive and open to collaborative solutions," she added.

